Runway trends are often challenging to distill into everyday life. Ornate gowns or logo-print bodysuits don't realistically translate to the office or a weekend meal with friends. However, an item that you can seamlessly draw the dotted line from the runway to IRL is a new accessory. Spring/Summer 2021 runway bag trends proved to be equally as enticing as their ready-to-wear clothing counterparts with mainstays for the season such as straw textures and vibrant bursts of color as well as more timely trend moments, like lace-applique purses and a jumbo size cow-print tote.

This fashion week season was certainly unlike any other year with the majority of designers opting for virtual presentations in lieu of a runway (though there were several of those, too). But it also felt like a welcomed respite from the current climate to sit down and watch the various collections, dissecting the details — bags included. While the handbags of 2021 run the gamut in size and sensibility, they are all meant to make a statement. Ahead, digest seven stand out bag trends from the recent Spring/Summer 2021 collections across New York, London, Milan, and Paris and be sure to clock your favorites so come next year, you'll have your accessory situation sorted and ready to go.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Netted

There's a decided element of ease that comes with carrying a netted bag, which is why the carefree aesthetic made its way into several designers' collections for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. Woven fisherman iterations were featured in Rosetta Getty and Nanushka's collections while a sturdier, leather fabrication was a highlight at Valentino. Once April rolls around next year, transfer your wallet and keys to this breezy, textural option.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Neon

A neon color palette is not for the faint of heart, but if you're all about a bold moment then be sure to reach for pops of neon come spring. As illustrated above, it adds the perfect punctuation to an ensemble without going overboard.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Front and Center

While belt bags reigned supreme for the last several seasons, the new novelty accessory on the rise for Spring/Summer 2021 are dainty purses worn as necklaces or delicately draped across the front. It's the ideal accompaniment for an evening out or weekend stroll, plus it feels like a piece of jewelry.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Super Size

The larger-than-life bag trend continues going strong as evidenced by the Spring/Summer 2021 collections. Carrying all your stuff just got a whole lot more stylish — and convenient, for that matter.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Straw

Unsurprisingly, straw and woven textures are poised for yet another return come Spring/Summer 2021. The bag silhouettes range from bucket bags to picnic totes, lending versatility to the iconic seasonal texture.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Fancy Frills

Ruffles, lace, sequins — the fancy frills were peppered all over the Spring/Summer 2021 runways reminding everyone that accessories are meant to be fun.

Spring/Summer 2021 Bag Trend: Work Bag

Perhaps it's the collective urge for a return to normalcy, but whatever the reason, countless designers included traditional work bags and totes in their collections for Spring/summer 2021. Your work uniform (even if work means your kitchen table) is now upgraded.