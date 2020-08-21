The Best Orange Eyeshadow Palettes To Work Into Your Rotation Year-Round

Something about a fiery summer sunset makes one want to pick up a brush and paint saturated skyscapes onto canvas their lids. The golden hour has inspired many an artist and makeup artist, hence the universal obsession with orange eyeshadow palettes. Five of the best, ahead.

Chili peppers, pyrotechnics, and citrusy fruits have all been muses for warm-hued palettes like the cult-favorite Heat iteration of Urban Decay's Naked Palette and a few celebrity-designed versions (looking at you Fenty, KKW Beauty) as well. While not necessarily what you would call an everyday color, orange eyeshadows get enough wear to rack up thousands — in some cases, hundreds of thousands — of Sephora "loves." They're also surprisingly perennial.

A tangerine lid may symbolize a tequila-spiked paloma in the summertime while a copper shade during fall may remind you of a pumpkin-spiced latte instead. A soft coral is totally on par with spring's pastel aesthetic while winter holiday parties almost always call for bronze or gold.

All are covered in the widely loved and highly rated orange eyeshadow palettes to follow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Urban Decay's Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette $54 Urban Decay see on sephora No orange palette "best of" list would be complete without a mention of Urban Decay's Naked Heat, the holy grail of the category. Launched under the brand's most legendary franchise in 2017, Naked Heat has earned nearly 200,000 "loves" on Sephora and it no doubt continues to rake in more by the minute. Its 12 shades include burnt reds, soft neutrals, metallic shimmers, and rich mattes.

Fenty Beauty's Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Peach Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Peach $25 Fenty Beauty see on sephora Peach falls into the same category as white pants when it comes to post-Labor Day wear. Both are nonsensical (disclaimer: unpopular opinion) and if you disagree, then watch vlogger Helen Cho do a stunning wintery peach lid with this versatile six-pan palette.

Viseart's Petit Pro 4 Apricotine Petit Pro 4 Apricotine $30 Viseart see on sephora Speaking of fruit-inspired eyeshadows, Viseart's apricot-centered Petit Pro 4 palette maintains a lofty position on the Sephora charts with more than 17,000 "loves." It's half matte, half shimmer, and features Sugared, a frosted champagne hue, alongside espresso brown Dolce and a deep-bronze Bourbon.

Huda Beauty's Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Topaz Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Topaz $27 Huda Beauty see on sephora Part of the fan-favorite Obsessions family, Huda Beauty's Topaz iteration is essentially just a mood board for autumn. It's a diverse mix of mattes and shimmers — some ideal for daytime (that uplifting tangerine in the upper left corner), others well suited for nighttime outings (i.e. glimmering duochromes).