When Kim Kardashian launched KKW Beauty with a line of contour kits in 2017, every last one of them sold out within three hours. When she launched the Mrs. West collection, inspired by her famous bridal look circa-2014, it sold out in a staggering *7 minutes* — faster than you can blow out your hair in the morning. The makeup mogul has had some hits (highlighter in a stick) and some misses (the entire Classic collection, according to some). Here are the best eyeshadows palettes to come from the KKW Beauty line.

One of Kim K.'s most controversial beauty launches ever was the Classic Eyeshadow Palette she introduced in 2018. It comprised 10 neutrals — seven matte, three metallic — that some people thought were boring. Kardashian's signature beige just wasn't going to cut it; people wanted color!

So she listened, subsequently dropping an updated version of the Classic Palette, this time with vivid pinks, matte mauve, and purple tones. The Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette was an immediate hit and still is, amassing the most five-star ratings of any other KKW Beauty palette on Ulta.

The brand's five most-loved eyeshadow palettes, ahead.

Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette The Classic Blossom collection dropped in September 2018, just a few months after launching the all-bronze Classic line. Unlike the original, this followup featured cranberry and burgundy and red-brown and rose gold. Not eschewing neutrals entirely, the Classic Blossom Palette still manages to incorporate Kardashian's favorite browns, beiges, and pinks. Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette $45 KKW Beauty See On Ulta

KKW x Winnie Eyeshadow Palette KKW is a force to reckon with on her own, but when you pair her with Winnie Harlow — now that's an unstoppable duo. This palette was the star of the collection, earning rave reviews from beauty vloggers like Shayla Mitchell (@makeupshayla). It features 12 shades — three mattes and nine shimmers — in bold color: deep navy, metallic amber, plum, and walnut. KKW x Winnie Eyeshadow Palette $49 KKW Beauty See On KKW Beauty

Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette The Cocoa Palette that Kim K. introduced with last summer's Matte collection is her usual bronze range, but with a '90s twist. The 10 shades err on the darker side of neutral — cinnamon, mocha, mahogany, hickory — and pair perfectly with the corresponding eyeliners (and lip liners) that accompany it in the collection. Matte Cocoa Eyeshadow Palette $45 KKW Beauty See On KKW Beauty