Incorporating a trend or two you picked up from fashion month typically requires sartorial flexibility. Unless, of course, you're Elisabeth Moss. At a Feb. 18 photocall for her upcoming film, The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss' orange eyeshadow effortlessly echoed a familiar sentiment seen across the runways for Fall/Winter 2020. That is, bold eyeshadow — and lots of it — is the easiest way to kick-start a look.

The orange itself will feel familiar to beauty fans, who undoubtedly tracked the terracotta makeup trend's rise throughout 2019. Though for 2020, Moss' Makeup Artist Daniel Martin took an all-over approach, ringing the star's blue eyes with a graphic circle of color. Martin shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Moss on his own Instagram page, too, captioning the photo, "Feeling #ediesedgwick vibes with @elisabethmossofficial makeup."

Martin also tagged other creatives — such as hairstylist Tommy Buckett and stylist Karla Welch — as well as a few beauty brands, listing Tatcha, Dior, Honest Beauty, and Urban Decay. A handful of exact makeup products from the look have been revealed, too. To create Moss' flushed cheeks, Martin used Honest Beauty's $12.99 Crème Cheek Blush in the shade "Coral Peach", a bright, in-between apricot that accented the eye-catching shadow.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The artist also used the brand's $19.99 Invisible Blurring Loose Powder to set the natural-looking base, a touch of $8.99 Tinted Lip Balm in "Fruit Punch" for warm lips, and its cult-famous Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer (only $16.99 and available at Target) on the star's lashes. The end result nails NYFW's more colorful Fall/Winter 2020 trends, as well as the brighter hues found in London Fashion Week.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

The subtly gothic look was completed by Moss' minimalist black dress, tall boots, and layered gold accessories, which included multiple necklaces and an oversized belt. Though amazing, and true to Moss' understated style, the orange eyeshadow played a key role in all of it — and the hunt is on for the perfect mandarin shade. Below, three sunny contenders if you want to recreate the graphic orange shadow for yourself.