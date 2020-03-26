Being a member of the royal family comes with a host of duties — one of which is, dressing to impress. In the '90s, Princess Diana set the stage for a new millennium with one pristine ensemble after the next, mixing her own personal style with recommendations from the fabled royal stylist. The best Meghan Markle looks do just the same — and with some review, it quickly became evident that they have so much in common with Princess Diana's most-besotted styles.

This is hardly a coincidence. The royal aesthetic is one that's polished, powerful and timeless. Even after decades, the silhouettes and motifs that result from the three remain consistent — jewel neckline coats, vibrant colors, and spherical buttons, to name a few, have earned a permanent place in the family's fashion archives. The Duchess of Sussex has called on these more than once, executing contemporary looks that evoke all the nostalgia of '90s royal style.

Just ahead you'll find a curated list of all the greatest from both ruling ladies — including bespoke Prada double-breasted coats, pillbox hats, and red carpet gowns. All include scores of options available for purchase to create the look yourself, with something for every occasion.