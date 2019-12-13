I Can't Stop Buying These Reformation Jeans ( & Right Now They're 40 Percent Off )

While its flirty dresses and chic seasonal offerings already have the masses flocking to its doors, Reformation's sale, which is back in full effect, is ideal for stocking up on all the other core styles from the brand (case in point: the brand's signature denim). While it can be hard to stray from the label's novelty items and trend pieces, at 40 percent off, it's worth straying slightly and investing in a few of the more practical items, too. Though the highly anticipated sale event just started, ahead I'm rounding up everything I've already added to my cart — which includes a pair of my favorite jeans that I'll admittedly buy over and over again.

Sidestepping all of the printed frocks and focusing in on everything else living on Reformation's site might seem unnatural at first, but overlooking those wardrobe staples that are just as good would be a missed opportunity. And if you're using the winter sale as a chance to fill in any holes in your wardrobe, Ref, (as it's often referred to amongst the style set) is slowly becoming a destination for sustainable denim, too. Not to mention, its basic T-shirts have a worn-in relaxed feel, securing a spot in your lineup of quality essentials. I suggest buying into a few different styles to cover all your bases. That said, below are the 16 items I'm currently shopping ASAP and, quite frankly, you should, too, as they're bound to go quickly.