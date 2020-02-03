At this point, you already know that pearls have made a major comeback in recent years, becoming one of the biggest jewelry trends of the moment. But unlike the glistening beaded strings you might associate with the contents of your grandmother's jewelry box, today’s take offers a more modern approach. And by the looks of BAKTI’s latest collection, pearls are getting a cool update for 2020.

Ever since they made their triumphant return the surface of the jewelry industry, pearls have taken a new range of forms. Whether they came in the more organic shape of baroque pearls or simply took on new settings, the current-day styles make one thing clear: These are not your mother’s pearls. And BAKTI — the Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand known for its unique edge — has created a collection that offers you a new way to wear the trend. And because the designs are both modern and timeless, they’ll be worth a spot in your jewelry box for years to come.

If you aren’t already familiar with BAKTI, it’s time to get acquainted. The brand, which is led by sister duo Nicole and Pauline Baktiarian, carries the concept of cool at the center of each piece while maintaining an air of sophistication. And because it’s mastered the perfect balance of everyday elegance, BAKTI’s jewelry is perfect for any occasion.

Whether you’re heading to the office or a black-tie affair, get yourself the $1,450 Globe Earrings — which give the illusion of floating pearls and will instantly up your ensemble to the next level. Wear them with the $1,500 Globe Ring to add a darker contrast to your jewelry game. If necklaces are more your thing, you won’t go wrong with the $1,300 Small Globe Necklace, which can be worn on its own or layered with other pieces in your collection.

The collection also features Interlocking Rings, which come in a variety of gemstones and gold tones and range from $1,300 to $3,250. These rings — which are sold as a pair or a single half — are inspired by the Baktiarian sisters’ own story of coming together. “The rings are symbolic of our two lives, as sisters who are in very different perspectives, coming together and creating something beautiful as one,” the pair tells TZR.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to shop the must-have items from BAKTI’s new collection.