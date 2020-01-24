The last time you even thought about crimping your hair was probably decades ago; that is, unless you attended a costume party recently that required a retro beauty look to complete your ensemble. But any dedicated beauty buff knows that every trend is bound to come back around eventually — and yes, that evidently includes the full-bodied crimped hair looks of the '90s. Ready and willing to reconsider the style? Then you'll want one of the best hair crimpers on the market in your arsenal.

Much to the surprise of many fashion show attendees during the Fall 2019 presentations, a significant showing of crimped hair made its way down the runways and has been gaining slow but steady momentum ever since. It's shocking, sure, because the style is one you'd figure would be filed away (and never brought back out), but upon examination you've got to admit it's a surefire way to get extreme volume without overly-prim, pageant-like curls. Especially considering the style sent down the runway was a slightly softened (but still very voluminous) take on the '90s trend.

Key to nailing the look, of course, is a hot tool designed to deliver the locks that are part creaseless beach waves part retro crimped tresses. And lucky for you there are plenty that are proving themselves with rave reviews.

Three-barrel designs like the High Tide Deep Waver by amika, $120 at Sephora, or ion's Titanium Pro Triple Barrel Waver, $52.49 at Sally Beauty Supply, provide the wider, beachier take on the crimped look by creating a creaseless crimp that's uniform in size all the way down the length of your locks — similar to that seen on the Mansur Gavriel runway. It's a modern take on the look that's not quite as harsh, and a whole lot more wearable for daytime (weekends, or even to work when pulled half-back with a pretty clip). Both triple-barrel iterations have over 4 stars each at their respective retailers.

But if you're dying to commit to the retro look worn by celebrities in the '90s, try hot tools like Bed Head's Waveaholic 2'', $34.99, which has a crimping plate that's just the right size for creating texture from roots to ends (and has 4.3 stars to prove it). Or, snag ghd's luxury crimping tool, $169, which offers ceramic plate technology to guarantee even heat and a glossy finish. The best part about these tools? Reviews say they offer lasting results so the style stays in place until you wash your hair.

Embrace the crimped hair of decades past by grabbing a highly-rated hot tool that'll effortlessly achieve the look, below.