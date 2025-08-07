You’re not imagining it: Summer really has flown by. From sun-soaked happy hours sipping on rosé, extended weekends lounging at the beach, and mid-season European getaways, it’s easy to get caught up living in the moment and not process the dates on the calendar are flying by. However, summer isn’t over just yet — and August 2025’s best new beauty products are proof.

The through-line of this month’s skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care launches is to help you retain your summer glow while also prepping your routine for fall. Season-less staples, if you will. There’s iNNBEAUTY Project’s gel-cream moisturizer, which is lightweight enough for the current humidity, buy hydrating enough for crisp, dry, mid-October days. Armani has taken the same approach with its skin tint. A true skin care-makeup hybrid, it offers light to medium buildable coverage with a moisturizing base. For your hair, Dyson has created a nourishing oil that helps shield strands from UV damage as well as hot tools up to 450°F. Use it now before afternoons at the pool, and pre-heat styling during the fall.

Ahead, TZR has compiled the buzziest beauty launches of August 2025.

August 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Spot Treatment The Ordinary Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate $10 See On Sephora Breakouts never fail to pop up at the most inconvenient time, whether it’s the night before your Euro summer vacation or your best friend’s wedding. For a quick fix, treat the blemish with The Ordinary’s new spot treatment, which is formulated to start working upon application. The sulfur-powered powder-to-cream blends discreetly and doesn’t dry out skin.

Best New Moisturizer iNNBEAUTY Project Recharge Gel Cream Moisturizer $48 See On iNNBEAUTY Project Get ahead of the impending cold, dry, (read: dehydrating) fall air by upgrading your daily moisturizer. This one from iNNBEAUTY Project replenishes skin while also working to plump, smooth, and boost radiance. It’s all thanks to the formula’s blend of peptides, orchard stem cells, glycerin, and minerals.

Best New Face Mask Oak Essentials Refining Mask $68 See On Oak Essentials Give your skin a weekly reset with Oak Essentials’ air-whipped mask. Together, blue tansy, deep-sea water, ceramides, and a B-vitamin complex refine pores, smooth texture, and hydrates skin for a refreshed, glowing complexion.

Best New Cleanser Youth To The People Adaptogen Supershroom Calm Cleanser $39 See On Sephora Think of this counterpart to Youth To The People’s Cult-Favorite Superfood Cleanser as the grounding first step of your skin care routine. It’s formulated with adaptogens, snow mushroom, and oat oil lipids to soothe and calm temperamental skin while also cleansing it of impurities. The National Eczema Association has even granted its seal of acceptance.

August 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Powder Foundation bareMinerals Original Talc-Free Pressed Powder Foundation Mineral SPF 15 $39 See On bareMinerals After launching the original loose powder foundation 30 years ago, bareMinerals has created a pressed version that will come in handy for traveling and on-the-go touchups.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Lancôme Idôle Café Crush Eyeshadow Palette $59 See On Lancôme Elevate your end of summer and early fall makeup looks with Lancôme’s neutral eyeshadow palette designed in collaboration with makeup artist Sheika Daley. With a lineup of 12 cool- and warm-toned shades in matte and shimmer finishes, the possible looks are endless.

Best New Highlighter Glossier Skylight Liquid Highlighter $24 See On Glossier For the ultimate lit-from-within glow, add a few dots of Glossier’s luminous liquid highlighter to your cheekbones. The sweat-, humidity-, and water-resistant formula comes in six shades.

Best New Skin Tint Armani Beauty Skin Tint Longwear & Care $49 See On Armani Beauty Hold on to your summer glow with Armani Beauty’s radiant-finish skin tint. Thanks to ingredients hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, white lily, and vitamin CG, it has a serum-like feel and benefits. In addition to providing low-to-medium coverage, the tint instantly hydrates, plumps, and minimizes dullness over time.

Best New Multitasker NARS The Multiple $40 See On NARS The brand’s beloved multitasker is back with a new-and-improved formula. Available in 12 shades (including a peachy pink take on Orgasm), the cream-to-powder can be used on the eyes, lips, and cheeks for a quick, pretty, and very of-the-moment monochromatic makeup look.

Best New Lip Balm Sara Happ The Lip Airbrush $24 See On Sara Happ Not the average lip balm, this Sara Happ treatment acts like a filter by blurring, smoothing, and filling lip lines. Wear the matte-finish product on its own or use it as a primer before applying your favorite lipstick.

Best New Foundation Carolina Herrera Nude Couture Triple Moisture Serum Foundation $70 See On Nordstrom Minimalists will quickly fall in love with Carolina Herrera’s skin care-like foundation. The glow-boosting formula offers up to 24-hour hydration, plus water-proof, sweat-resistant long wear.

August 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Heat Protectant K18 HeatBounce Leave-In Conditioner Heat Protectant $48 See On K18 If you regularly use hot tools on your hair, using a heat protectant isn’t a suggested step, but a necessary one to prevent damage and color fading. In efforts to streamline your routine, K18 has created a protectant that does just that, plus works as a leave-in conditioner and detangler. The secret is the brand’s patented Resilicore Heat-Shielding Technology, which penetrates deeper to the cortex instead of just coating the hair.

Best New Hair Oil Dyson Omega Hydrating Hair Oil $55 See On Dyson Keep your hair soft and luscious going into the fall by treating strands with Dyson’s smoothing, shine-boosting oil. The lightweight, silicone-free formula is powered by the brand’s Dyson Oli7, a combination of seven omega-rich oils, including sunflower from its farm in England. It can be used on damp or dry hair and offers heat protection up to 450°F, plus shields hair from UV damage, humidity, and mechanical damage.

Best New Texture Spray Mane Cotton Candy Dry Texture & Hair Volume Spray $26 See On Sephora Achieve that elusive tousled texture with Mane’s finishing spray. It adds volume and movement to styles without leaving hair crunchy or gritty.

Best New Hair Serum Nécessaire Rosemary Serum $48 See On Nécessaire This leave-in scalp serum promotes fuller, thicker hair via a blend of rosemary water, ceramides, plant proteins, and capixyl, a plant-based ingredient that reduces inflammation and helps block DHT (a hormane that contributes to hair loss).

August 2025 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Lotion Plumping Collagen Body & Face Serum Lotion Gold Bond See price on Amazon See on Gold Bond Smooth, plump skin from head to toe is a breeze when this non-sticky lotion is in your medicine cabinet.