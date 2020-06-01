The Best Eyeshadow Palettes For Summer, According To Team TZR
If the neon eyeshadow and bright lipsticks celebrities have been donning during quarantine have taught us anything, it's that summer 2020 is the time to play — with your makeup, that is. With ample time spent indoors, there's never been a better opportunity to get experimental, and now that the sun's coming out and the temperatures are rising, it's officially time to swap out those dark, moody shades in your makeup bag for sunnier, more lighthearted hues. The best place to start? Summery eyeshadow palettes, the best of which team TZR has rounded up ahead.
And no, they're not all made up of wildly colorful shades — though there are a few of those, too. Some, though, like Deputy Editor Angela Melero's pick, are simply a little more shimmery and bronzed than your average palette, while others, like Shopping News Writer Olivia Young's favorite, contain subtle pops of color throughout so you can play with new shades without going all out.
However, if you're looking to recreate Tracee Ellis Ross' neon lids or Elle Fanning's all-red look, TZR editors also recommend a slew of bright palettes as well. Assistant Market Editor Ryan Gale loves The Festival palette from Juvia's Place, which brings a variety of rich, colorful shades, and Shopping News Writer Melissa Epifano is obsessed with Urban Decay's Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette, which is a mixture of highly saturated, traditional summer shades like terracotta and teal, plus some more subtle hues for balance.
Ahead, all the best eyeshadow palettes for summer that The Zoe Report editors recommend.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
"I had the opportunity to get a makeover from celeb artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury last year and she used this palette on me. I immediately fell in love with the fairy-like, shimmering look she created. and have not stopped playing with this palette. The combos are great in that each shade can be used solo or all together for buildable looks. I'm obsessed." — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor
"I love The Festival eyeshadow palette from Juvia's Place. The pigmentations are great and long-lasting for warm summer days." — Ryan Gale, Assistant Market Editor
"Initially, I felt pressured to buy this from a salesperson after they used it on me and threw it in my shopping bag (oops), and found it slightly intimidating because it's way more colorful than my daily selection of neutrals. But even though the eyeshadows are bright, they hit all the best shades for summer — terracotta orange, hot pink, teal, copper — and the color payoff is fantastic. It's the perfect palette for people who usually opt for more au natural looks to experiment with color when it gets hot, and there are a few less saturated colors for more low-key days." — Melissa Epifano, Shopping News Writer
"I'm very into neon and cotton-candy-like eye shadow right now, and this palette from Huda Beauty delivers in spades. I love the pigment and the variety of options I have to choose from! I'm getting mermaid makeup all day long with this palette!" — Angela
"I look forward to creating bronzed, shimmery looks for summer all year, and this Victoria Beckham Beauty palette makes it so easy. I love that you can use it to create a darker smoky eye, or just to get some light, golden shimmer on your eyes — plus, the stunning packaging just makes it fun to use." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor
"Who doesn't crave skin-complementing bronzes and terracottas for summer? UD's mini palette delivers, and you only need two layers at most for maximum impact. (The almost-neutral-but-not-quite shades are great for blending into your crease when it's too hot for a full ~look~, too.)" — Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer
"As much as I love seeing bold color on other people, I'm not normally one to douse my lids in intense pigment regardless of the season. That being said, I do love the subtle pops of color in this drugstore gem as well as the fact that it's basically a neutral palette but a little more festive." — Olivia Young, Shopping News Writer