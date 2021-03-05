'Twas a day of firsts for legendary fashion house Versace. The brand's Fall/Winter 2021 collection marked its first digital-only broadcast (four days after the close of Milan Fashion Week). It was also opened by one Gigi Hadid, who walked for the first time since giving birth to baby girl Khai Hadid Malik. Most importantly, the presentation unveiled a new signature print, a reimagining of the label's iconic Greca pattern.

In a press release, the Versace team characterizes the new "La Greca" print "as a dynamic and immersive 3D maze that feels like you can step right into it" (not unlike the actual 3D labyrinth structure the models walked for the presentation itself). Similar to its well-known parent pattern, the new iteration features the recognizable Greek Key shape with a more disjointed, almost floating effect, incorporating the Versace logo in various sizes and color combinations throughout. "The geometric pattern has sharp angles, clean lines, and a strong palette that represents power and self-confidence," says the brand.

In typical Versace fashion, the debut design was announced with gusto, covering everything from the modular handbags (and coordinating gloves) and sheepskin coats to the metallic mesh mini dresses and flared trousers. Also on-brand were the colorways employed: Vivid coral, aquamarine, lemony yellow, sapphire, and magenta. Yes, this imaginative new code was worthy of a celebration and the party was truly one to behold.

As it happens, the aforementioned handbags featuring the La Greca code are definitely ones to watch for the fall season. The retro modular shapes, sleek hardware, and versatile shoulder straps have the makings of the next it-bag for 2021.

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

With the newness came some more traditional components that make for a true Versace look, mainly the unapologetic use of color. Flashy neon accessories by way of mesh tights, silk headscarves, and '70s-inspired platform Mary Janes promise a more vivid take on fall dressing. And the mega-mini dresses in both slinky and corseted a-line silhouettes prove that party dressing is coming back in full force, no excuses.

Even the collection's more classic and demure styles demonstrated the sensual, hedonistic details the Italian label is known for. Fitted midi-dresses featured sexy corseted silhouettes and waists cinched with oversized belts. Sheer, voluminous puffed sleeves and floor-length skirts gave models the appearance of flying not walking through the maze's dizzying corridors.

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Even via a virtual presentation, Versace managed to offer an escape of sorts with its fall collection. An escape that promises a return to playful and extravagant dressing for the seasons to come. And, despite the return of in-person runway shows, Creative Director Donatella Versace explains this new digital format is here to stay. “I have realized that this is the future, the new way of communicating collections," she says in a press release. "Models are like actors, they bring the designs to life, just like when a performer portrays a character. During the filming of this show I saw how important it is to give the models time to 'feel' the clothes they wear on the runway. Despite living in a digital era of immediacy, taking this time is crucial to form a genuine connection. This is what the present and future look like to me.”

Relive the magic by viewing the presentation in its entirety below:

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace