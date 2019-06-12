9 Pretty Eyeshadow & Lipstick Combinations To Try This Summer

In theory, figuring out which beach read to throw in your straw tote should be your toughest decision this summer. But with so many
new summer 2019 eyeshadow palettes on the market, your decision-making process might get a little more complicated. Still, the best thing about this season’s trendy color combinations for eyes and lips is that there's something for every mood. Rudy Miles, a professional makeup artist, calls out new bold natural shades to bursts of vibrant wearable colors as big trends — so basically, if the color is in the rainbow, then it's wearable. Wearability is the biggest factor that artists keep in mind when swapping out their kits, actually. “Summer makeup is all about simplicity,” Kinshasa Hunter, a celebrity makeup artist, tells TZR. “Eyeshadow looks have less focus on the crease now. Many palettes are great for a girl on the go who loves to apply makeup with her fingers during a commute, or even to spruce up at her desk for evening cocktails." And it's the same with lipstick: There's no need to break out your liners or complicated lip brushes. Just swipe, go, and enjoy the summer.
Ahead, see the eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks that deserve space in your seasonal carryall.
Wear Neon Shades
"Don’t be afraid to do a bold eye
and a bold lip color," Nina Soriano, an editorial makeup artist, says. "When you’re taking this approach, think balance. Sometimes you just want to do a wash of color over the eye or lip." ... With A Bold Pink Lip
Soriano says she's a huge fan of the Jill Stuart lip colors. "They come in a variety of shades and textures and double as a stain, she says.
Wear Bright & Neutral Tones
"This palette has a great balance of bright and neutral tones as well as iridescent shades mixed in," Soriano notes. These shades can be blended together to create a smoky and sultry look for a night out, or you can use a lighter iridescent shade right on your lids for a daytime vibe.
... With An Easy Lip Stain
This lip stain also doubles as a cheek tint as well. It's great for all skin tones and will make a bright, shimmery eyeshadow look pop.
Wear Mustard & Coffee Shades
"The range of colors in this shadow palette allows you to create many eye looks that can be paired with a high definition lipstick for a bolder lip focus," Miles notes of this product, which is available for pre-order on Amazon.
... With A Pink Lipstick
Since this is an HD lipstick, it enhances the softness in the shades of these eyeshadows.
... *And* A Honey Lip Oil
"The Clarins Lip Oils are hydrating and have a fantastic sheen to them," Soriano notes. The honey glam shade is the perfect pairing for the mustard and coffee toned shades in Queenship.
Wear Nudes
A nude palette is great for barely-there looks, especially on days that feel too hot to function.
... With A Satin Lip Color
"Lip combinations with a nude palette are endless!" Soriano tells TZR. A shiny, satin lip color like this one give your lips dimension and enhance the lighter tones on your lids.
Wear Rustic Reds
"The beauty of the Backstage Eye Palette in Amber is in the use of those great rustic tones, which feel very nouveau when worn," Miles says.
... With A Matte Red Lip
Miles says mixing the matte and shimmer textures of the shadows on the eyes work really well when paired with a classic red lip.
Wear Coral Tones
These highly pigmented, blendable shadows in this palette are fun and simple to use for a day-to-night look. Use a warm coral for a day at the beach, and build the pigment up by layering with a darker matte shade.
... With A High Shine Orange Lipstick
The high shine of this hydrating liquid lipstick formula will provide a cool, unexpected touch to your look.
Wear Earth Tones
This summer palette enhances will look gorgeous on warm, bronzy skin after a day at the beach, Hunter says. "Pairing it with a lip color that also has warm undertones would truly compliment both the matte and shimmer shades."
... With A Matte Nude
"Matte lipstick is great because it stays all day. However, this season is all about a glossy pout smudged with a ring finger for an effortless look," Hunter says. "It's so easy to apply on the go." Pro tip: Layer on a little bit of shimmery gloss for even more intensity.
Wear Glittery Shades
"You can use the matte shades for a smokey look, then you can add in a pop of shimmer to amp up the look," Hunter says of
this game-changing palette. ... With A Berry Lipstick
"Pairing this with a bold berry or burgundy shade will create the perfect sultry look to compliment all of the shades in this palette," Hunter says.
Wear Sunrise-Inspired Tones
According to Hunter, The Natasha Denona Sunrise Palette is great for festival season. "It's very colorful and has plenty of glittery shades to create a standout look."
... With A Tinted Shimmer Lipgloss
"Gloss is super easy to touch up when you are enjoying some fun in the sun," Hunter says.
