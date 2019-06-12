9 Pretty Eyeshadow & Lipstick Combinations To Try This Summer

In theory, figuring out which beach read to throw in your straw tote should be your toughest decision this summer. But with so many new summer 2019 eyeshadow palettes on the market, your decision-making process might get a little more complicated. Still, the best thing about this season’s trendy color combinations for eyes and lips is that there's something for every mood.

Rudy Miles, a professional makeup artist, calls out new bold natural shades to bursts of vibrant wearable colors as big trends — so basically, if the color is in the rainbow, then it's wearable. Wearability is the biggest factor that artists keep in mind when swapping out their kits, actually. “Summer makeup is all about simplicity,” Kinshasa Hunter, a celebrity makeup artist, tells TZR. “Eyeshadow looks have less focus on the crease now. Many palettes are great for a girl on the go who loves to apply makeup with her fingers during a commute, or even to spruce up at her desk for evening cocktails." And it's the same with lipstick: There's no need to break out your liners or complicated lip brushes. Just swipe, go, and enjoy the summer.

Ahead, see the eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks that deserve space in your seasonal carryall.

Wear Neon Shades "Don’t be afraid to do a bold eye and a bold lip color," Nina Soriano, an editorial makeup artist, says. "When you’re taking this approach, think balance. Sometimes you just want to do a wash of color over the eye or lip." Huda Beauty Neon Obsessions Palette $52 SEE ON SEPHORA

... With A Bold Pink Lip Soriano says she's a huge fan of the Jill Stuart lip colors. "They come in a variety of shades and textures and double as a stain, she says. Jill Stuart Beauty Lip Blossom Velvet collection $24 SEE ON JILL STUART BEAUTY

Wear Bright & Neutral Tones Imaxtree "This palette has a great balance of bright and neutral tones as well as iridescent shades mixed in," Soriano notes. These shades can be blended together to create a smoky and sultry look for a night out, or you can use a lighter iridescent shade right on your lids for a daytime vibe. Stila Happy Hour Eye Shadow Palette $52 SEE ON STILA

... With An Easy Lip Stain This lip stain also doubles as a cheek tint as well. It's great for all skin tones and will make a bright, shimmery eyeshadow look pop. Benefit ChaCha Tint Cheek and Lip Stain $30 SEE ON BENEFIT COSMETICS

Wear Mustard & Coffee Shades View on Instagram "The range of colors in this shadow palette allows you to create many eye looks that can be paired with a high definition lipstick for a bolder lip focus," Miles notes of this product, which is available for pre-order on Amazon. Covergirl TruNaked Queenship Eyeshadow Palette $11.40 SEE ON AMAZON

... With A Pink Lipstick Since this is an HD lipstick, it enhances the softness in the shades of these eyeshadows. Nanacoco Liptastic Lipstick in Pink Champagne $8.50 SEE ON NANACOCO

... *And* A Honey Lip Oil "The Clarins Lip Oils are hydrating and have a fantastic sheen to them," Soriano notes. The honey glam shade is the perfect pairing for the mustard and coffee toned shades in Queenship. Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil in Honey Glam $26 SEE ON CLARINS

Wear Nudes A nude palette is great for barely-there looks, especially on days that feel too hot to function. Make The Nude Palette $38 SEE ON MAKE BEAUTY

... With A Satin Lip Color "Lip combinations with a nude palette are endless!" Soriano tells TZR. A shiny, satin lip color like this one give your lips dimension and enhance the lighter tones on your lids. Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Crème in Electric Watermelon $32 SEE ON MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Wear Rustic Reds View on Instagram "The beauty of the Backstage Eye Palette in Amber is in the use of those great rustic tones, which feel very nouveau when worn," Miles says. Dior Backstage Eye Palette in Amber $49 SEE ON SEPHORA

... With A Matte Red Lip Miles says mixing the matte and shimmer textures of the shadows on the eyes work really well when paired with a classic red lip. MAC Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo $18.50 SEE ON ULTA

Wear Coral Tones Imaxtree These highly pigmented, blendable shadows in this palette are fun and simple to use for a day-to-night look. Use a warm coral for a day at the beach, and build the pigment up by layering with a darker matte shade. Colourpop Main Squeeze Shadow Palette $12 See on Colourpop

... With A High Shine Orange Lipstick The high shine of this hydrating liquid lipstick formula will provide a cool, unexpected touch to your look. Smith & Cult High-Pigment Lip Gel in Neon Orange $20 SEE ON SMITH & CULT

Wear Earth Tones Beauty Bakerie This summer palette enhances will look gorgeous on warm, bronzy skin after a day at the beach, Hunter says. "Pairing it with a lip color that also has warm undertones would truly compliment both the matte and shimmer shades." Beauty Bakerie Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette $38 SEE ON ULTA

... With A Matte Nude "Matte lipstick is great because it stays all day. However, this season is all about a glossy pout smudged with a ring finger for an effortless look," Hunter says. "It's so easy to apply on the go." Pro tip: Layer on a little bit of shimmery gloss for even more intensity. Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in Soft Touch $18 SEE ON ULTA Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Estella $16 SEE ON ULTA

... With A Berry Lipstick "Pairing this with a bold berry or burgundy shade will create the perfect sultry look to compliment all of the shades in this palette," Hunter says. Tarte Quench Lip Rescue in Berry $19 SEE ON TARTE Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Legendary Queen $34 SEE ON CHARLOTTE TILBURY

Wear Sunrise-Inspired Tones Natasha Denona According to Hunter, The Natasha Denona Sunrise Palette is great for festival season. "It's very colorful and has plenty of glittery shades to create a standout look." Natasha Denona Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette $65 SEE ON SEPHORA