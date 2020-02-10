Let's face it, $35-a-pop isn't that cheap for a blowout when you're getting one on a weekly or (heaven forbid) daily basis. Thankfully, there's an infinite number of online tutorials and snazzy hair gadgets out there that can turn you into a do-it-at-home hair expert (YouTube here you come). Drybar has some of the best styling tools on the market, from straightening brushes to curling wands.

These days, you don't need to go to beauty school to achieve a salon-quality blowout, so long as you have the right equipment at home. And what might that be, you ask? Well, not a $500 hairdryer, per se.

Everything in Drybar's range costs less than $200 and it's pretty certain to make you look like you just left the salon. Just a couple months after launching its Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush, for instance, Sephora reviewers are eating it up. One reviewer even called it "the most amazing product on the hair styling tool market."

Of its 147 reviews, 107 of them have five stars. People love the way it adds volume to fine hair and makes it dry worlds faster than the average hairdryer. Ahead, the Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush and other Drybar styling tools that reviewers love.

Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush $150 Drybar See on Sephora You're fumbling with a round brush in one hand and a blow dryer in the other, trying desperately to recreate a salon blowout but the angles are all wrong. The handy Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush (Drybar's best-selling item, product or tool, on Sephora) is both in one.

The Wrap Party Styling Wand The Wrap Party Styling Wand $165 Drybar See on Sephora Some curling irons will give you Shirley Temple-style ringlets, but Drybar knows that's not what you want on a Saturday night. To avoid uniform curls, Drybar's Wrap Party Styling Wand features a tapered barrel, which leads to tighter curls on top and looser waves at the bottom.

Brush Crush Straightening Brush The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush $145 Drybar See on Sephora Part paddle brush, part flat iron, this miracle product is a game changer for at-home straightening. In fact, reviewers say it does way better than Drybar's actual hair straightener because it doesn't make hair feel as "matted down and greasy." The Brush Crush's ionic technology seals in cuticles to create a sleek and shiny finish — it even works wonders on tight curls.

Round Ceramic Brush Full Pint Medium Round Brush $40 Drybar See on Sephora Enough with the drugstore brushes already. Spend $40 once and get one that you'll use for a lifetime, like Drybar's trusty series of ceramic round brushes. They come in three sizes — pint, double pint, and half pint. They're designed to decrease dry time, add body, reduce frizz, and enhance shine.