With the warmer months now fully in swing, it’s time to start thinking about a fresh haircut or color to spice up your summer look. But, where to start? If celebrity and social media trends are any indication of where the season is headed, let’s just say there’s a lot of exciting hair trends to try. You’ve probably already taken thorough notes on Miley Cyrus’ easy party waves and Jenna Ortega’s signature goth glam flippy lob for styling purposes, but now, it’s time to turn your attention to the summer 2025 hair color trends so you have enough inspiration before you head to the salon.

No matter your hair type, there’s a gorgeous warm weather-ready hue just waiting to be embraced. From Michelle Pfeiffer’s ethereal white-gold strands to Jessica Alba and Kendall Jenner’s nuanced shades of brown, TZR has clocked it all with the help of three celebrity colorists. Based on the reference photos they see coming into the salon lately, they’ve put together a list of the seven biggest summer hair colors that are about to be everywhere.

Ahead, you’ll find their top picks, along with tips on how to achieve the look and how to make your color last through the season.

Rich Caramel Brunette

Balmain Hair International Education Director Kasper Heemskerk says that instead of the usual lighter shades we tend to see during the warmer months, this summer is all about rich brunette. “This color is a multidimensional brunette with soft caramel and golden undertones,” he explains. “What I love about this look is how sophisticated but low-maintenance it feels. It elevates natural brunette and is perfect for enhancing depth and shine.” Heemskerk says this shade works for a variety of hair textures — including curly and coily. If you want to give this particular shade a spin, he recommends asking for a dimensional brunette shade with soft caramel or golden babylights.

White Gold

Celebrity colorist Naomi Knights says to think Michelle Pfeiffer with this brighter take on blonde. “[White gold] takes a summer blonde to that next level,” she says. “Detailing delicate strands to maintain that brightness on top of gold for a luminescent effect.” While this color is a bit more high maintenance, Knights has a few pro tips. First, ask your colorist for a full head of highlights with a base break if you’re wanting a white gold look for the warmer months. Second, she loves using products like AG’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner to seal the cuticle, lock in color, and leave the hair ultra shiny.

Honey Blonde

A summer classic, Heemskerk has seen an uptick in honey blonde requests for the season. “Honey blonde is like a warm blonde that flatters so many complexions and brings that sun-kissed glow for summer,” he shares. “It’s not brassy, but creamy, luxurious, and timeless.” For this hue, you can ask for a warm, soft blonde with tonal lowlights for dimension. You should also aim for creamier tones rather than cool ashy ones, according to Heemskerk.

He also loves this hue in particular for curly and coily hair types because the highlights will emphasize the natural curl pattern. “Just be aware that the highlights need to be chunkier compared to those on straight hair, fine highlights can completely disappear in curly or textured hair,” he adds.

Warm Tobacco

Knights describes this shade as a light tobacco brown with a touch of warmth to reflect the nuances of the base color. You’ll want to ask your colorist for a single process color with some highlights and share a photo of Jessica Alba as a good jumping off point for inspiration. For shades like this, Knights loves to include a K18 treatment at the end of the service and recommends it for at-home maintenance too.

Almond Milk

Celebrity colorist and stylist Dimitris Giannetos recently created this softer blonde shade for Lindsay Lohan and he definitely foresees it being a hit for summer. “I love this creamy, honey colored blonde,” he says. “And it complements a lot of skin tones.” It’s cooler-toned with a hint of ice blonde to it, and it’s a totally unique take as the weather heats up.

Peach Copper

This color just screams summer. Heemskirk says, “[Peach copper is] a modern take on red with peachy pink undertones. It’s playful yet polished and works beautifully on both fair and deeper skin tones. It catches the light in the most striking way and gives a youthful edge.” To achieve this look, ask your colorist for a soft copper base with subtle peach or rose gold undertones. The undertones will give the color a fresh, subtle vibrance that won’t overwhelm the base color or look too harsh. Another variation Giannetos loves is a peach base with a bit of auburn mixed in à la a recent summer color change he did for Dixie D’Amelio.

Billionaire Brown

According to Knights and Giannetos, another brunette shade that’s about to take center stage this season is one Knights coined “Billionaire Brown.” “[This] rich brown sparkles from a million miles away,” she says. “It frames in such a way as to enhance the tonal qualities of the face.” For this color, Knights says to think Kendall Jenner’s rich, tonal hue. Giannetos also cites the shade he recently did on Meredith Duxbury. It’s a single process color that can be paired with a face-framing highlight or can be achieved with just a gloss if your base color is right for it. As with most color-treated hair (but especially richer shades like this one), Heemskerk also recommends washing hair less frequently and opting for cooler water to avoid stripping the color. He loves using Balmain’s Couleurs Couture Shampoo, Mask, and Conditioner to help promote color longevity.