Sunny days don't have to complicate your beauty routine — at least, according to Tower 28's Founder, Amy Liu. "Summer is all about achieving that effortless, sun-kissed glow with easy, multi-tasking products," she tells The Zoe Report over email. "That being said, warmer temperatures can be tough on my sensitive skin, and I’ve been looking for something non-irritating that will give that just-got-back-from-vacation look — without the sun damage!" In lieu of searching high and low for that solution, the beauty brand went ahead and created it: Meet Tower 28's new Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer, a $20 bronzing, highlighting, and blushing triple threat launched April 21.

Which, sure, is a lot to offer from one single pan of product. Liu notes that the brand tested both Bronzino shades — Best Coast and West Coast — "on a wide range of skin tones," adding that "since the shades are blendable, buildable, and have very different undertones, they are really versatile." Both shades have a dewy, sheeny finish; think natural glow versus sparkly highlighter. However, Best Coast has a red undertone, as well, which helps it blend seamlessly into blush products.

Or, it can act as your only blush for the day. "For someone fair to light, West Coast would be a great bronzer and Best Coast fun to use for eyes and lips. For someone with a deeper skin tone, Best Coast acts more like highlighter or blush and lips," continues Liu. "Either West Coast or Best Coast would be good for eyes on a deeper skin tone."

Courtesy of Tower 28

That lit-from-within sheen comes courtesy of an ingredient called mica, known best for its lightweight glisten and murky ethics behind the scenes. "The mica used to create Bronzino’s luminous sheen is 100 percent mined in Georgia, USA — in safe working conditions, and without child labour," explains Liu. "Transparency into our supply chain is extremely important to us and we are lucky that our lab here in California worked with us to ensure our mica would be sourced ethically and sustainably, providing all the necessary documentation as well."

Courtesy of Tower 28

Still, fans of Tower 28 — which famously follows the National Eczema Association guidelines to a T — might be wondering why mica is even included, as it's one of the association's "no-no" ingredients. "However, upon further questioning, the concern about mica is in its traditional powder format, including loose and pressed formats," says Liu. "Airborne mica is known to be an irritant as it can be inhaled or enter through the eyes, creating irritation for some people. Mica used in an emulsion, like Bronzino, is perfectly safe for sensitive skin and meets the NEA’s seal of acceptance guidelines."

So you — and your skin — can enjoy Bronzino's glow together. Ahead, both shades of the brand-new Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer, available on Tower28Beauty.com as well as online at Sephora, Credo Beauty, and Revolve.

