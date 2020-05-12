Feeling like your face could use a little extra warmth these days? A sun-kissed glow? A lit-from-within type of radiance? Enter: bronzer. The product can give a light tan, definition, and, in case it wasn't clear, the ~glow~ of all glows. Finding a bronzer that works for you, though, can be a challenge. Fortunately, the best bronzers at Sephora — as told by their hundreds of reviewers — will have you convincing others (and, maybe yourself) your glow is au naturel.

Just like practically every other beauty product, bronzers come in different shapes, sizes, and formulas. There are sticks, powders, minis, and entire palettes for the bronze-obsessed. If you don't know exactly what you're looking for (like deciding between a shimmer or a matte finish), that's where reviews come in handy, because comments do not lie. Keep reading for 10 of the top-rated bronzers you can find at Sephora, whether you want a natural glow or seriously contoured cheeks.

Best Bronzers at Sephora: NARS' Bronzer Powder

Sung to the tune of 2,800 five-star reviews, NARS' Bronzer Powder is a clear favorite. It comes in four different shades, from terracotta brown to golden bronze, and has a shimmer finish. The cult-favorite shade, Laguna, also recently got a jumbo-sized upgrade and even more gold shimmer, so you'll literally be glowing year-round.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Too Faced's Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

If you've ever thought you could substitute bronzer with cocoa powder, Too Faced kind of lets you do that — but in a more long-lasting, skin-friendly, meant-to-be way. The brand's Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer is infused with 100 percent real cocoa powder that has fans absolutely obsessed with the scent of the product.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Milk Makeup's Matte Bronzer

One reviewer said Milk Makeup's Matte Bronzer "blends like butter" and frankly, that's all you should need to know. But, in case you'd like more info, this cream-stick bronzer comes in two shades and is made with mango butter, avocado oil, and the brand's Milk Melt Technology for quick absorption.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Tarte's Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer

For a "kissed by the sun" look, Tarte's Amazonian Clay Waterproof Bronzer is a safe bet. With 836 five-star reviews, fans laud the product for being buildable and working on practically any skin tone. Plus, it has the slightest shimmer finish to amp up your glow.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Fenty Beauty's Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer

Once again, Fenty Beauty surpassed whatever threshold there was for shade range and delivered eight different hues for the Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzers. Each is tailored to either warm or neutral undertones to make sure it blends and enhances to the best ability. And according to the 93 percent of reviewers who would recommend the product — it does.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Laura Mercier's Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact

It's hard to impart a "natural color" for everyone, but according to reviewers, Laura Mercier's Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact does just that. The bronzer is sheer, but buildable, and apparently imparts a "natural" glow that's not orange, muddy, or glittery.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Benefit Cosmetics' Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini

Just stepping into the bronzer game? Test things out with Benefit Cosmetics' top-rated bronzer in its mini size for $17. It's a completely matte finish in a neutral-tan color, so there's no unwanted shimmer or shine with this formula. And bonus: It comes with its own bristle brush.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Bare Minerals' All-Over Face Color

Bare Minerals' All-Over Face Color has withstood the test of time. Countless reviewers note how they've been using the product for years (like, since the early 2000s) and even after trying out other bronzers, always find their way back to this one. It comes in two shades and builds for both subtle and contoured looks, making it perfect for day-to-night transitions.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Bronzer

Although, for some, Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Bronzer comes with a hefty price tag, almost 600 people say it's worth it for the the lightweight formula and lit-from-within radiance it produces. The radiance isn't thanks to glitter or shimmer, but Photoluminescent Technology that refracts light and highlights features.

Best Bronzers At Sephora: Smashbox's Cali Contour Palette

Sometimes you want options, and that's where a palette comes in. Smashbox's Cali Contour Palette is a go-to among bronze lovers because it includes six shades — four matte and two pearlescent — that work as bronzer, highlighter, *and* blush.