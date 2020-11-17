The mention of Black Friday might conjure up images of crowds bum-rushing their way into department stores or lines winding around the block. But this year, the pandemic-era changes to IRL shopping have prompted many stores to migrate their big savings events online — this way, you can access the same covetable price points without facing throngs of shoppers. With more brands than ever participating in Black Friday 2020 fashion sales, TZR narrowed it down to the top labels worth taking advantage of — all of which are happening online, too.

Starting as soon as today and spanning through to early December, the events on fashion insiders' radars span large department stores (Nordstrom) and small businesses (Nomasei) — many offering upwards of 75 percent off site-wide. For those looking to make a positive impact with their holiday shopping this year, many brands are also taking an ethical approach — like Vestiaire Collective, which is challenging consumers to shop secondhand first, in an effort to build a more circular fashion industry. There's also brands like Madewell, who is offering Gift Wrapping Kits with 100 percent of proceeds going to No Kid Hungry.

To browse the best offers this year, continue ahead:

Black Friday 2020 Fashion Sales: Saks OFF 5TH

Starting on Nov. 21 and spanning through to Nov. 29, Saks OFF 5TH has a myriad of offerings — including 50 percent off of watches, coats, and boots and designer totes starting at $399. Shop these below:

Black Friday 2020 Fashion Sales: ba&sh

A known favorite of French girls like Leia Sfez, ba&sh's Black Friday event is running from Nov. 19-30, and it's marking down its entire site by 30 percent.

Black Friday 2020 Fashion Sales: Nomasei

From Nov. 26-30, footwear brand Nomasei is offering 20 percent off select styles on its site. While the jury is out on which will be included in the markdown, fashion lovers have fingers crossed that it's cult-loved loafers are included. Use code "HappyFall" at checkout to unlock the savings.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: House Of Aama

If this American Southern and Diasporan heritage brand isn't on your radar, now's the time to get acquainted. House of Aama's styles include faux fur coats, pussybow dresses, and wrap skirts – all of which are perfect for holiday dressing and gifting. From Nov. 27-29, use code FLASH30 at checkout for 30 percent off site-wide.

Black Friday 2020 Fashion Sales: Vestiaire Collective

As part of Vestiaire Collective's #BetterFriday campaign, members can shop designer pieces at up to 70 percent off, with brands from Veja to Saint Laurent seeing markdowns. A percentage of all sales will be donated to The Circle, in support of female garment workers negatively impacted by the fast fashion cycle.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Common Era

Known for its Greek Mythology-inspired talismans, Common Era's doing a combined sale event that spans Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and beyond). The brand's meaningful necklaces are 25 percent off site-wide from Nov. 18-30, all of which make great gifts. Stick around for Dec. 1, when the label will be donating 10 percent of all sales to the Animal Welfare Institute.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Nordstrom

This year, Nordstrom's rolling out its Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings event over a 12-day period, with new styles getting added to the markdown on Nov. 20, 23, 25, 27, and 30. There's more than 1,000 items to choose from across categories, all for up to 50 percent off — and the fashion styles are well worth eyeing. Plus, there's a complimentary gift wrapping option that you can choose at checkout.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Michelle Waugh

Just in time for winter coat shopping, Michelle Waugh is offering up to 75 percent off from Nov. 27 through to the end of the year, no promo code necessary. Shop the celeb-loved coats — including Olivia Palermo's favorite raincoat — ahead.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Ted Baker

From Nov. 19-30, enjoy 50 percent off Ted Baker apparel and accessories both online and in-store. Hint: the label has the *perfect* fundamental pieces for your next holiday outfit, from sweaters to skirts to leather dresses.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: FARM Rio

FARM Rio's "Green Friday" offering is one of its most famous, donating 1,000 trees every day from now until the end of the year. While it's at it, you can shop up to 70 percent off sale items from Nov. 14 - 20, and take an extra 30 percent off from Nov 21-26. Finally, shop 30 percent off site-wide from Nov. 27-30.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: STAUD

Starting on Nov. 24, and running through the end of the month, cult fashion brand STAUD is offering 25 percent off site-wide — with celeb-loved styles like the Tommy bag and the Syd top (both Kendall Jenner favorites) include in the event.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Eberjey

Eberjey's Cyber Sale is shaking up its offering every few days, with 25 percent off site-wide from Nov. 24-30, and two additional 50 percent off flash sales on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. Shop swimwear, separates and sleepwear below:

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Aritzia

Aritzia's moving its highly-anticipated sale event up one day this year, with 50 percent off on Aritzia.com from Nov. 25-30. Shop it's famous Super Puff, as well as other favorite styles, below.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Year Of Ours

This activewear brand rose to popularity when trainers from obé fitness started started wearing their punchy co-ords nonstop. Now, everything on its site is up to 50 percent off — from Nov. 27-30.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Teddy Fresh

Streetwear fans, rejoice: Teddy Fresh's cheeky tees, button-downs and bucket hats are available from 30-50 percent off on its site right now, and will continue to be marked down until supplies run out.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Selva Negra

Beyond offering its styles for less (40 percent off past seasons and 25 percent off current seasons, to be exact) — Latina heritage brand Selva Negra's Black Friday event is also giving 10 percent of proceeds to the Los Angeles Downtown Women's Center. Live from Nov. 27-29.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: H&M

Fashion giant H&M is offering 30 percent off everything on Nov. 27, with certain styles getting bumped up to 50 percent off over the weekend. Promotion runs through Cyber Monday, on Nov. 30.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: La Ligne

From Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, enjoy 50 percent off on La Ligne wares, all decorated in the label's hallmark stripes.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Michele

Known and loved for their square-faced Deco timepieces, Michele's savings event is taking place from Nov. 23-29, with 30 percent off of select styles. On Cyber Monday and the day following (Nov. 30-Dec. 1), savings are shifted to 20 percent off sale items.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: MOTHER

For its "Mother of All Sales" Black Friday savings event, MOTHER is offering 70 percent off of select styles. On Cyber Monday, enjoy 20 percent off of all the brand's best denim wares through the site-wide one-day sale.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Converse

Starting on Nov. 22 and continuing through Nov. 29, Kamala Harris' favorite shoe brand is offering 25 percent off sale items. After Nov. 27, Converse is upping its offering to 25 percent off site-wide and 50 percent off boots.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: MIKOH

Black-owned swimwear brand MIKOH is offering early access to its Black Friday sale, through which one-pieces and bikinis site-wide are up to 80 percent off. Shop from Nov. 17-24, and take advantage of an extra 20 percent of sale styles from Nov. 25-30.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Roxanne Assoulin

Roxane Assoulin is focusing on Cyber Monday this year, with 20 percent off site-wide on Nov. 30 for one day only. With bracelets, necklaces and personalized items in store, all styles make great gifts for your dearest.

Black Friday 2020 Sales: Madewell

Starting on Nov. 20 and running through to Nov. 29, Madewell's Black Friday sale promises 30 percent off its entire site, with select items going for up to 50 percent off. Consider shopping small through Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Holiday Shop, which offers handmade goods from local creatives.