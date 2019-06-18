The Zoe Report
The triumphant return of all things ‘80s and ‘90s is hardly breaking news at this point. Trends from pre-Y2K decades have been hot on the fashion radar, with the shoulder pads and frilled party dresses of the 1980s and the slip dresses, square-toe heels, tube tops, and track pants of the 1990s all represented in (almost) every 2020 wardrobe. For summer specifically, that means ‘80s and ‘90s-inspired swimwear is back. And brands are bringing the nostalgia in full force, with the latest swim collections drawing inspiration from iconic swimsuit moments like the high-cut red one-piece Pamela Anderson wore on Baywatch and the floral bandeau bikini Princess Diana wore while vacationing on a yacht in the South of France.

This revival trend is especially ideal if your style leans more on the sporty side — rather than romantic and ruffled — since one of the defining aesthetics of this era in swimwear is an athletic look. Key details include high-rise waists and high-cut legs, underwire tops, bold colors and prints, and activewear details like zippers and mesh. You might recall Body Glove’s wetsuit-inspired neoprene bikinis for example, or J.Crew’s cult favorite 1989 scoop-back one-piece. There’s still a sensuality to these styles, but they're practical enough that you could still catch a wave or spike a volleyball in them — think ‘80s aerobics meets ‘90s supermodel. The vintage swim ads below should give you an idea for the looks today’s versions aim to recreate.

Speedo
Body Glove
J.Crew
Gotcha Swim Gear

More and more, emerging swimwear brands are offering updated takes on this retro vibe. Fae's collection of 100% regenerated nylon swimwear features an array of minimalist suits and cheeky cuts. The high cut sides of this one piece give us major Baywatch vibes.

Lima Suit
$45
Fae

Australian swimwear label Fella takes a more simplistic approach to this 90's inspired suit, mixing minimalist silhouettes with high cuts for a sophisticated beach look.

Elvis Bottom
$75
Fella

Norma Kamali's swim has been making waves for over forty years so it's only natural that her suits have a certain level of retro appeal. This gold studded bikini is sure to garner some attention at the beach and beyond.

Gold Stud Underwire Bottom
$230
Norma Kamali

What makes this trend especially appealing for your warm-weather plans are both its wearability and versatility. If you need more support in the bust, there are underwire options. If you want something sans tan lines, there are strapless bandeau tops. If you’re not into two-pieces, then try a high-cut one-piece. Look to Pamela Anderson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Princess Diana, and the ‘90s supers for retro inspiration, or take cues from modern purveyors of the aesthetic like Kim K. or Elsa Hosk.

Fremantle Media/Shutterstock
Pierre VAUTHEY / Getty Images
Shutterstock
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Whichever beach babe you choose to channel this summer, the current market is rife with options that’ll make every millennial girl nostalgic. Scroll on to shop more of the season’s hottest picks.

Call Out Top
$45
Lovers + Friends
Capri Spaghetti Strap One Piece
$250
Monica Hansen Beachwear

Camilia Coelho Caterina Top
$75
Revovle
Surf Club Bikini Top
$59.40
L'Space
Extended Ciara Bikini Top
$112
Mara Hoffman
Encinitas
$160
Inamorata
The High Leg Mid Rise Bikini Bottom
$45
Summersalt
Jacquemus Le Maillot Peirado
$225
FWRD
Uniform Top
$128
Chromat
The Hunter
$139
Bissy
Allure Brief
$105
Minimale Animale
Celeste Bottoms
$79
TJ Swim
Jojo Bikini Top
$88
Piexoto
The Megan Suspender One Piece
$150
Bond-Eye
Eddie Bottom
$128
Gigi C
Tamarin Painted Leo
$130
Fisch
Disco Zipper: The Zipper Tube Top
$196
Dos Gardenias
Logo- Jacquard Bikini Top
$225
Matches
Emmy Top
$119
Tori Praver

