Looks like the indomitable '90s have finally met their match. If this season has anything to say about it, '80s makeup trends are the ones to watch — at least, that seems to be the opinion of every celebrity who's embraced their return. And yes, there have been quite a few.

Though that's something you're well aware of if you scrolled through pictures from New York Fashion Week, or caught a second of the Academy Awards. Highly pigmented makeup reigned supreme all across fashion month, officially throwing a wrench in the '90s smoky eye's well-oiled machine. Award-show season yielded much of the same, offering up throwback lip colors (like blue-toned red or moody plum) as the go-to shades to keep on your radar.

Not into neon? Less noticeable trends have popped back up in the fashion circuit, as well. Meghan Markle's trademark glow sparkled as she finished up her royal duties in March; and while it may not be as eye-catching as the neon-pink blush of the '80s, the visible blush still echoes the major trend. Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards look gave a subtler nod to the matchy-matchy style of the decade, too — with the award-winning multi-hyphenate coordinating her lipstick and nails for the evening.

Then again, subtle probably isn't what you think of when you recall '80s beauty style. Below, four celebrity-endorsed makeup trends pulled straight from the decade's technicolor playbook.

'80s Makeup Trend: Bold Blush

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

It doesn't matter if you prefer an understated Markle Sparkle or enjoy draping blush all over — the key here is the pop of color. Grab a shade that'll readily show up on your skin, like Milk Makeup's recently dropped "Flip" (a not-at-all-subtle red).

'80s Makeup Trend: Loud Lips

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Or, keep your color locked into your lips. True red and dark purple proved to be popular throughout award-show season and fashion month; though anyone knows fuchsia is an '80s staple.

'80s Makeup Trend: Colorful Lids

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eyeshadow was another vehicle for color back in the '80s, something stars have embraced once again for 2020. Invest in a palette that offers a rainbow of choices, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills' oversized Norvina Pro Pigment palettes.

'80s Makeup Trend: Thoughtful Pairs

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heathers has nothing on these coordinated sets. For this throwback trend, all you have to do is keep a monochromatic thread running through two beauty elements in your ensemble — nails, lips, eyeshadow, etc.