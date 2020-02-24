No matter what it may be (whether it’s a new release for Fenty Beauty, an epic fashion show-turned-performance, or a constant buzz about the release of her next album) Rihanna knows exactly what she’s doing. And thanks to her unparalleled talents, she’s become a true icon and role model in the industries of music, beauty, and fashion. And while there’s no doubt that the world is well aware of the singer’s achievements and unique eye for style, Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards look is a chic reminder that her sartorial decisions, are undoubtedly good.

On and off the red carpet, Rihanna loves to wear a bold look. Whether it’s a head-to-toe logo-adorned ensemble for an effortless night out or a jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala, there’s no doubt that the entrepreneur, designer, and musician enjoys making a fashion statement. And her outfit for this year’s NAACP Image Awards was no exception.

As an A-list celebrity who’s been seen wearing larger-than-life gowns from designers like Molly Goddard and Giambattista Valli, it’s clear that the star is a firm believer in the mantra, “bigger is better.” Rihanna took the same approach for her outfit as she received the President’s Award for her philanthropic efforts at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in California on Feb. 21.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The multi-hyphenate took the stage to receive her award wearing a monochromatic ensemble featuring a royal purple dress with voluminous ruffles from Givenchy’s Spring 2020 couture collection with coordinating jewelry. However, it was her custom Manolo Blahnik sandals that tied her look together.

To keep the focus on her ruffled dress for the occasion, Rihanna opted for a pair of bespoke purple 'Palori' sandals from the Italian footwear brand. With ultra-thin straps that wrapped around her ankles, the minimalist shoe takes on the “naked” sandal trend the Rihanna way.

If you want to add a new pair of minimalist sandals to your spring wardrobe, opt for a wrap-around style like Rihanna’s and sport them with a chic midi skirt or dress. Though her exact pair aren't available, scroll to shop TZR’s favorite strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals below.