The 8 Best Masks For Blonde Hair That Moisturize & Repair Damage
Blondes do have more fun, if by fun you mean responsibilities. Maintaining the notoriously tricky shade is a balancing act that teeters between purple shampoo, toner, leave-ins, and the best masks for blonde hair — though fortunately, that one's foolproof. (Purple shampoo and toner, on the other hand, are definitely not.)
That said, anyone not naturally graced with platinum, silver, or blonde tresses might be itching to take the plunge, following the recent wave of signature brunettes who've embraced the sunny shade for summer. Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown, and Emily Ratajkowski have all made the jump to buttery blonde. It's a trend that's well established at this point, too; Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon SoHo, identified the style as "rooted citrine blond" for TZR last year, and noted that the warm gold tones "brighten the face."
But as with any brightening hair colors, you have to put in the effort to protect the shade after you leave the salon. To save you a little bit of time, keep on scrolling to explore eight of the very best masks that any blonde — natural or not — should add to their repertoire. There are formulas for toning, hydration, protein, and repair, since as any blonde can tell you, you have to be on top of it all.
Below, eight masks that make taking care of blonde hair a little bit more fun.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Pravana's perfect mask starts with coconut oil and cocoa butter, then finishes with a purple toning treatment, specifically formulated for blonde, silver, and highlighted hair. On top of that, the brand included both hydrolyzed cotton seed protein and soy protein, which will strengthen hair damaged by bleach (when used occasionally).
Like too much of any good thing, protein treatments can end up making your hair dry and stiff. This protein-free mask from Briogeo leaves the popular fix out entirely, focusing instead on deeply moisturizing ingredients like cocoa-seed butter, avocado oil, and kiwi extract.
This cleanly formulated deep conditioner features honey as its star humectant — meaning that the ingredient quite literally helps your hair absorb moisture from the air. Use it on days where you have time to kick back and relax; the directions note that you can leave it on for 30 minutes without heat.
It's honestly slightly shocking to use this mask for the first time, because it will leave your hair feeling *so* soft. It's also great for non-natural blondes, since it's safe for use on color-treated, damaged, and dehydrated hair (aka any blonde after the first round of bleach and toner).
Vitamin-rich oils give this silicone-free hair "pak" its cult-famous appeal: It moisturizes dry hair the second you put it on, and then extends the life of your hair color thanks to its UV-resisting ingredients.
Leave it to a brand like Wella — creators of the iconic Color Charm collection — to formulate a hair mask that gets to the root of blonde breakage. The Fusionplex Mask uses silk amino acids and micronized (i.e. teensy-tiny) lipids to repair hair fibers *and* reduce the chance of future damage.
Rahua's luxe hair mask does a little bit of everything. There's hydrolyzed quinoa for protein and strength, an oil blend for moisture, and eucalyptus oil which, according to the brand, helps hair stay fresh longer between wash days.