Blondes do have more fun, if by fun you mean responsibilities. Maintaining the notoriously tricky shade is a balancing act that teeters between purple shampoo, toner, leave-ins, and the best masks for blonde hair — though fortunately, that one's foolproof. (Purple shampoo and toner, on the other hand, are definitely not.)

That said, anyone not naturally graced with platinum, silver, or blonde tresses might be itching to take the plunge, following the recent wave of signature brunettes who've embraced the sunny shade for summer. Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown, and Emily Ratajkowski have all made the jump to buttery blonde. It's a trend that's well established at this point, too; Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon SoHo, identified the style as "rooted citrine blond" for TZR last year, and noted that the warm gold tones "brighten the face."

But as with any brightening hair colors, you have to put in the effort to protect the shade after you leave the salon. To save you a little bit of time, keep on scrolling to explore eight of the very best masks that any blonde — natural or not — should add to their repertoire. There are formulas for toning, hydration, protein, and repair, since as any blonde can tell you, you have to be on top of it all.

Below, eight masks that make taking care of blonde hair a little bit more fun.

