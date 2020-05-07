Though summer likely won't shake out as per usual, planning as though it might is still a fun thought to entertain. And if nothing else, a sunny season still calls for sundresses. And for that, you have the best summer dresses at Reformation to choose from.

Depending on your current situation, the most exciting parts of your days may amount to a Netflix binge or an online shopping order delivery. If that hits close to home, then you're probably aware of the joy that slipping on some "real world" clothing can invoke nowadays. Eventually, there will be no greater joy than taking all your favorite splurges out and about for a spin — and when that time comes, you'll best be prepared with plenty of outfit opportunities.

In the interim however, it doesn't take a major excuse to throw on a captivating sundress to hit the grocery store or walk the dog. And now that sweatpants season is coming to a close, the perfect summer dress is an exciting and instantly gratifying replacement. Besides, the only thing comfier than an elastic waistband is no waistband, right? So, no matter what your daily schedule is looking like, let your newest wardrobe additions get some milage — even if just around the house for the time being.

From mini hems to thigh-high slit midi dresses, the cult-status brand is among the top tier options when it comes to sundresses; the brand counts celebs like Dakota Johnson and Kate Mara as faithful fans. Whether fancy attire is what you need or simply a daily dress for wherever your close-to-home adventures take you, shop these new summer dresses from Reformation for a little breath of fresh air.

