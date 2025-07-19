We’ve somehow already crossed the midsummer threshold of 4th of July weekend, which means we’re officially in the second half of summer. While there’s still plenty of sunshine left to soak up (no need to panic just yet), it also means we’ve entered peak sale season — that sweet spot when brands and retailers start clearing out inventory to make room for pre-fall drops.

July is one of my favorite months to shop, but after more than a few regretful purchases, I’ve learned not to let a steep discount be the only reason I hit “add to cart.” Instead of buying into something overly trendy just because it’s 70% off, I’m approaching this moment with a more intentional mindset. I’m looking to invest in staples that actually make sense for my wardrobe — and that could serve me long after the warm-weather months have passed.

Of course, with all the major sales hitting at once, it can still feel overwhelming to sort through what’s actually worth buying. So I did the digging. From Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi to Zara and beyond, I’ve pulled together a tight edit of investment-worthy pieces that go far beyond fleeting summer trends. These are the staples I’ll be wearing on repeat now and later, whether it’s Fall 2025, 2026, or 2027.

Here’s everything currently in my cart, and yes, I’m checking out before it all sells out!

Net-A-Porter STOULS Corleone suede coat $4,247 $1,699 Shop on Net-A-Porter Buttery camel suede + classic tailoring = forever staple. I’ll throw on this gorgeous trench-style topper year round, over denim cutoffs or mini dresses now, then layered on top of turtlenecks and trousers come fall. It’s a true investment piece at a once-in-a-blue-moon price point.

Moda Operandi Jacquemus Le Rond Carre Leather Shoulder Bag $1,360 $816 Shop on Moda Operandi I’ve been on the hunt for a great white bag all season, and this one checks every box. The sculptural shape and geometric gold hardware make it feel special, but it’s still incredibly versatile: roomy enough for daytime, compact enough for night. It’s a rare find that does it all.

Nili Lotan Nili Lotan Cecily Silk Blouse $790 $474 Shop on Nili Lotan Sheer dressing is the it-girl look of 2025, and this blouse taps into the trend in the most elevated, demure way. I love the softness of the silky ruffles and the femininity it brings without feeling too precious. It’s the kind of piece that transcends trends, personal style, and even age. I’ll pair it with a black mini skirt and strappy sandals for my next night out, or with jeans and loafers for classic office-chic.

Neiman Marcus Frame Denim The Ruler Jeans $268 $140 Shop on Neiman Marcus Straight-leg denim is never a purchase you’ll regret, especially in this classic blue wash style from Frame. This pair has the same silhouette as the viral Khaite Danielle jeans, but at a much better price point. The high rise hits in just the right spot, and the extra long length of the straight leg has a leg-lengthening effect that works with everything from heels to flats.

On Running On Cloudtilt Sneakers $160 $125 Shop on On Running I’m a recent On sneakers convert, and I finally get it. They are truly SO comfortable, and look so sleek on your feet. The Cloudtilt style is a perfect balance of fashion and function. They look great with all my athlesiure looks, especially in this simple white colorway, but also hold up for long walks and light workouts. Finding a pair that’s 25% off is rare, so these are sure to sell out quickly.

Shopbop Wales Bonner Serenity Dress $690 $276 Shop on Shopbop This neutral-toned mini dress taps into two of this years’s biggest trends — sheer and layered — without feeling too trendy. Instead, it gives minimalist chic and will be super easy to wear for every occasion. It’s finished with WB’s signature sporty-meets-elegant detailing, including a waffle-knit material, which gives it that elevated, unexpected edge. I’ll style it with strappy flats now, then layer it over turtleneck with knee-high boots once the weather cools.

FWRD KHAITE Julius 20mm Patent Belt $420 $336 Shop on FWRD A Khaite belt is such a great investment piece. This style has patent shine, petite width, and an interesting sculptural buckle, making it an easy, but statement-making upgrade to every low-slung trouser or denim you own.

ZARA Zara Oversized Blazer with Belt $100 $40 Shop on Zara A classic white blazer will pair with everything you own, and this high-street gem rivals designer alternatives. I promise, no one will know you bought it for $40. Strong shoulders, snatched waist, and a fabric weighty enough to drape properly all make it look ultra luxe. You can also swap the tie belt for the Khaite one above for a little switch up to the look.

SSENSE Mondo Mondo Black & Gold Pacha Cord Necklace $195 $103 Shop on SSENSE I’m a huge fan of Mondo Mondo, so always thrilled when I find their gorgeous pieces on sale. Cord necklaces are one of the ’90s trends making a quiet comeback this year, and this one feels like the grown-up version. The black silk cord and gold-plated pendant give it a vintage-meets-artsy vibe that layers beautifully with other pieces but also stands out on its own. It adds just the right touch of moody, cool-girl glam to any look.