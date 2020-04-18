We're only a month in, but you may have officially grown tired of the ultra-cozy work-from-home clothes you've been living in as of late. And if you've found yourself wanting to slip into something a little more polished — like a blazer, or just some non-elastic waist pants (were jeans always this uncomfortable?) — just for fun, then it's time to upgrade your uniform to something more summer-appropriate. And for this, Kate Mara's floral dress is a prime example of how to dress comfortably for spring while still playing it safe. Even better: She happens to be sporting cool girl-favorite brand Reformation, making this look a must to recreate asap.

The A Teacher star went for a sunny stroll around her Los Angeles neighborhood with her adorable (and equally stylish) mini-me in tow. She opted for a cheerful floral midi dress, sunglasses, and a fabric face mask as an safety precaution. The full ensemble is every bit summer-time fine as it is cautiously appropriate. While her exact Reformation dress is no longer available, the brand has a slew of brand new styles right on par with Mara's.

CREDIT: BACKGRID

Kate and her husband, Jamie Bell, welcomed their first child together last May, and Mara's taken on a slew of acting roles since. Likewise, the new mom hasn't appeared to take much of a break from being stylish, either. Assuming one already has a face mask and trendy sunglasses in their arsenal, complete Mara's stylish inspiration with any of Reformation's new midi dresses. If the actor's yellow number is what's inspiring your spring outfit planning, the Kourtney and Nebraska dresses are equally fun — and still in stock.

Ahead, seven Reformation dresses that would certainly be Kate Mara-approved.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.