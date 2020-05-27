It might be time to start an official SPF fan club. Daily sunscreen is so easy to wax poetic about: It's the A-list celebrity of skincare products, it comes in endless kinds of formulas and textures, and it protects and improves your skin. It's one of the few things you could have 80 tubes and bottles of and no one would judge you (well, no derms or editors, at least). While it's worth shouting its greatness from the rooftops every day, May 27 marks National Sunscreen Day, and to help you celebrate, Supergoop!'s summer flash sale has officially kicked off.

The super quick Sun's Out, Sale's On event only lasts from May 27 to May 29, and it's not worth waiting until the last minute — especially since Supergoop! is the brand behind so many highly rated sunscreens. The discount being offered is 20 percent off on everything sitewide, and you just have to use the promo code SUNSALE.

All the classics — aka Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Stick, and PLAY Everyday Lotion — are on sale right alongside of popular newbies like Glowscreen, the Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist, and the jumbo-size version of Unseen Sunscreen, so you can stock up and keep your skin protected.

Shop some of Supergoop!'s fan favorites on sale, below.

