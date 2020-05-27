Supergoop!’s Summer 2020 Sale Includes 20% Off Unseen Sunscreen (& Its New Jumbo Size)
It might be time to start an official SPF fan club. Daily sunscreen is so easy to wax poetic about: It's the A-list celebrity of skincare products, it comes in endless kinds of formulas and textures, and it protects and improves your skin. It's one of the few things you could have 80 tubes and bottles of and no one would judge you (well, no derms or editors, at least). While it's worth shouting its greatness from the rooftops every day, May 27 marks National Sunscreen Day, and to help you celebrate, Supergoop!'s summer flash sale has officially kicked off.
The super quick Sun's Out, Sale's On event only lasts from May 27 to May 29, and it's not worth waiting until the last minute — especially since Supergoop! is the brand behind so many highly rated sunscreens. The discount being offered is 20 percent off on everything sitewide, and you just have to use the promo code SUNSALE.
All the classics — aka Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Stick, and PLAY Everyday Lotion — are on sale right alongside of popular newbies like Glowscreen, the Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist, and the jumbo-size version of Unseen Sunscreen, so you can stock up and keep your skin protected.
Shop some of Supergoop!'s fan favorites on sale, below.
While none of Supergoop!'s sunscreens leave the dreaded white cast, Unseen Sunscreen is especially good at applying without a trace thanks to its translucent gel consistency, scentless formula, and barely there texture. This newer version features the same fabulous mechanics, but has a bigger and better bottle. Scoop it up while it's on sale for $35.20.
On sale now for $28.80, this gorgeous, shimmer-laden SPF is here to replace your primer and serve as your sunscreen. This is my personal favorite and definitely something I'll never live without again. The tinted formula gives your face the best summer glow and you can rock it under or without makeup.
For fun, portable, and dew-inducing SPF, the Glow Stick is your new BFF. This dry oil in the form of a jelly-like stick on sale for $20 goes on incredibly smooth and looks shiny and bright, but far from oily or sweaty.
The safe, UV-free tan you've been trying to find for this summer is now on sale for $30.40. Supergoop!'s sunless tanner not only gives you a bronze boost, but it moisturizes your skin and protects it with SPF 40.
Just because many people opt for glowing, dewy finishes (especially during the summer), doesn't mean everyone wants that. Lovers of matte complexions will appreciate Supergoop!'s ultra velvety formula that protects while wicking away sweat, oil, and shine — and it's now on sale for $30.40.
This mini bottle is perfect for any bag or purse or to keep right next to the bathroom sink. With dry skin being a major problem for many people right now, a cream that nourishes and keeps your hands protected from the sun is a must-have.
A good eye cream is hard to find, but finding a good eye cream with SPF is even harder. Your under-eyes are one area that often gets forgotten when it comes to sun protection, but they need it, too! On top of sunscreen, this formula also has green tea extract and a light pink tint to help brighten your eyes and you can now nab it for $28.80.