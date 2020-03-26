The number-one rule in the skincare playbook is using SPF daily. Whether you’re running around outdoors or chilling inside, it’s essential for preventing premature aging, skin cancer, and sun damage. But though it's a necessary step in every skincare routine, it can be difficult to find one that actually fits your needs. However, fan-favorite brand Supergoop! set out to change that dilemma — and it largely has, creating some of the most popular products on the sun-care market. One of its biggest hits? Unseen Sunscreen — which comes in a jumbo size as of March 26. Now available online at Sephora and Supergoop!, the cult product can *finally* be purchased in a 2.5 fluid ounce size — a major step up from its original 1.7-ounce bottle.

If toxic chemicals or powdery white casts have turned you off to sunscreen in the past, that’s understandable — but this isn’t the same SPF that was slathered on you during childhood beach trips. Supergoop!’s Unseen Sunscreen is a translucent, scentless, and non-greasy gel, so you won’t have to worry about rubbing it in until there’s no trace.

It works as a primer for makeup too, and the lack of oil in its composition helps keep your warm-weather look from melting off your face. Plus, it's built for indoor usage and contains red algae, which protects your skin from harmful blue light that’s cast from our screens. And it's for those (many) reasons that the product has garnered a cult-like following and 950 five-star ratings on Sephora. So it's no surprise that the brand decided to launch a size that'll help fans run out less often — because clearly, they can't get enough.

Courtesy of Supergoop!

Since 2008, Supergoop! has been pushing for more education around sunscreen and skin cancer. But rather than being anti-sun, the brand appreciates the need and love for some rays as long as it’s done safely (and with plenty of sheer SPF). And it continues to do it right — Supergoop! is a Clean at Sephora brand, which means it's "formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more." The sunscreen is also reef-safe and vegan.

Keep your skin safe and healthy in the best way you know how: SPF. Get your hands on Supergoop!’s jumbo-size sunscreen below, and stock up now — it's a limited-edition product that will be available while supplies last.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.