Within the past decade, sunscreen has gotten a major upgrade (thank goodness). It's no longer a single product you pull out in summertime or tuck behind serums on your vanity; it's worthy of making up its own entire shelf. And there's no better sunscreen to stock your shelf with than Insta-favorite brand, Supergoop!, and its best-selling products.

With over a quarter-million followers on Instagram, it's safe to say Supergoop! is a beloved sunscreen brand. But it's not a "sunscreen brand" in a traditional sense; Supergoop! offers a wide array of products — from moisturizer to makeup primer and even to eyeshadow — all formulated with SPF 30 or higher. Plus, it's cruelty free, mostly vegan (with the exception of a few products) and leaves out ingredients like oxybenzone, talc, and parabens.

While you could scroll the brand's site and browse face, body, and yes, scalp products, Supergoop! provided The Zoe Report with five of its best-sellers so you can skip the search and get to the cream of the crop immediately. Keep reading for what exactly those five products are (in no particular order), and clear some space on your vanity, because your sunscreen collection is about to increase in size.

Defense Refresh (Re)setting Mist SPF 40

Spray this setting mist before makeup application, when you're done, or anytime throughout the day, because it's that lightweight.

Glowscreen SPF 40

Although still relatively new to Supergoop!'s primer family, Glowscreen's pearlescent sheen, hydrating oils, and blue-light protection has solidified it as a favorite among fans.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

As the first makeup primer from the brand, Unseen Sunscreen is fragrance and oil free, making it lightweight and perfect for daily wear. Bonus: It comes in a jumbo size for a limited time, so stocking up on this cult favorite right now is easier than ever.

Mattescreen SPF 40

It's clear fans are obsessed with Supergoop!'s primers. The third in the bunch, Mattescreen, is a mineral formula designed to leave a matte finish without any white cast.

Glow Stick SPF 50

This dry oil stick sunscreen is optimal for on-the-go sun protection. Apply it your face, neck, or shoulders for a slight dewy sheen thanks to buriti, pracaxi, and tamanu oils.