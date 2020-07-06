Heat waves have forever paired impeccably well with bright, vivid nail polish colors, and don't you worry: Summer 2020 collections offer plenty of the sort. But mingling with the standard hot-weather fare are some curve balls to boot, featuring namely residual Easter egg shades and freshly emerging holographic hues.

The tropical yellows and oranges were predictable, yes, but a glittery multichromatic mani reminiscent of a starry night sky? In July? You can't claim you weren't surprised. Holographic nail polish is just one of the wild cards to come of this season (also included: transparent "glass" nails, gold leaf paper, and water print).

Despite their timelessness, solid-color nails have taken a back seat to painterly designs and rainbow pairings. These five trending shades, while perfectly pretty all on their own, were made for playing with. Cue the summer nail art experimentation.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer 2020 Nail Color: Mellow Pastels Spotted At: Olive & June's Into You lineup and Essie's Sunny Business Collection. Why It Works: Spring's pastel obsession is quickly shaping up to be a multi-season trend. These baby-soft hues are just fine on their own but perhaps better when worn together, a muted rainbow at the tips of your fingers. You're A Catch $9 Essie see on essie