Imagine you're in Marrakesh: golden sunsets, terracotta walls, bazaars packed with color-bursting mosaics and vermilion mounds of paprika in the spice market. Thanks to Essie's souq-inspired summer 2020 nail polish collection, that Moroccan vacation is at your fingertips (literally) even with travel plans on hold.

A refreshing departure from the milky pastels and blinding neon palettes most other nail polish collections are conforming to this season, Essie's latest lineup is laden with brilliant-but-not-outrageous color and a healthy dose of escapism to boot. Its six hues are designed after the famously ornate pigments and patterns of Moroccan textiles, spices, and pottery.

The warm and earthy Kaf-Tan hue, for instance, is reminiscent of the Arabic garment after which it's named, yes, but also of the sun as it burns through the North African horizon. A lighter, less-gold-more-coral version, Souq Up The Sun (get it?), is a cross between your summertime tan and the peachy walls of desert kasbahs.

Of course, Essie couldn't possibly get away with not including glitter in a summer 2020 collection (especially not one that's inspired by ornamental Morocco), so for that, there's a shimmery bronze. Named Mosaic On Down after the intricate tilework of the region, this metallic qualifies as regal.

The next half of the set radiates color. Bustling Bazaar, a vivid Mediterranean-like cyan that's already sold out, mingles with a rich, burnt-red Spice It Up shade, clearly mimicking the mountains of fiery spices sold street-side. And to top the dreamy collection off, the season's unofficial MVP: purple.

Worth The Tassle plays on the lavender trend, but is too pigmented to fall into the pastel category. It's the most perfect burst of color for your fingertips — whether worn solo or joined by the other lavish hues in the collection. Each are available for $9 apiece now through September on Essie and other select retailers.

In June, the beloved polish brand is slated to drop four new collections, including a line of pastels, shimmers, and sunset-inspired gels. The colors from Essie's inaugural summer 2020 collection that are currently in stock on Amazon, ahead.

