It's perfectly acceptable if you've decided to mentally skip over the rest of spring 2020 entirely and move right into summer, sartorially speaking. According to this month's arrival of the Zoya summer 2020 Splash nail polish collection, you're not alone, either. Featuring pastels borrowed from scoops of ice cream, fruity popsicle tones, and oceanic blues, the recently launched collection gives you an excuse to check out from spring styles and wave hello to warmer weather.

The Splash collection debuts 12 new Zoya nail colors, spanning across its classic cream polish to eye-catching "mico-shimmers" — the brand's version of subtle glitter nail polish. There is one standout holographic color, as well: Eclipse, a silver nail polish with rainbow holographic sparkle suspended throughout. (The silver base most likely is fairly low key, too, since the polish can be worn alone or as a top coat.)

However, the other shades are definitely not as flexible as Eclipse — and for good reason. The seven new non-shimmer cream polishes from the collection are bold and richly pigmented, adding deep swatches of color to your nails the moment you paint them on. The summer 2020 collection includes the pale pink cream Jodi, coral cream Emma, tomato-red cream Greta, magenta cream Kristie, deep purple cream Jessica, nautical blue cream Maren, and the bluish-green cream Harbor.

Regardless of which degree of sparkle you reach for, each new polish will retail at $10 a pop, and feature Zoya's "10-free" formula; this means that the brand opted out of including formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, camphor, TPHP, parabens, xylene, ethyl tosylamide, and lead.

Shop the entire collection by visiting Zoya's website, or check out all 12 new shades just by scrolling down.

