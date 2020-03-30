While the rest of the world obsesses over pastels, lovers of bold color will turn their attention to butter LONDON's near-neon spring 2020 nail polish shades instead. The all-encompassing beauty brand has introduced three sunny day-ready hues — including an updated version of a long-adored neutral — and they're about to make your DIY nail art sessions a heck of a lot more interesting.

This year's nail color trends are shaping up to be a total ragbag of contrasting schemes: You've got your trusty neutrals, the sudden popularity of soft Easter egg tones, metallics, straight-up black (yes, really), and the highlighter hues that dominated in 2019 now returning for another season.

"Neon is definitely a trend that is back in full swing," celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna (manicurist to Emma Roberts and Constance Wu) told The Zoe Report recently. "Pops of neon, solid neons, neon French manicures, and plenty of neon negative space manicures will be everywhere."

If what Hanna says is true, then butter LONDON's new effervescent Yellow Submarine and Strawberry Fields shades are bound to be an immediate hit. The brand released its Beatles-inspired duo with a reformulated version of Cotton Buds, the old cream-colored staple. Each is currently available for $18 apiece on butterlondon.com.

Courtesy of butter LONDON

These three eye-catching polishes are pretty enough on their own, but to make things even more fun, butter LONDON has been guiding its Instagram followers through step-by-step #DIYNailArt tutorials (including a very à la mode outlined look featuring its two new colors). By the end of the season, you may even be a bonafide nail artiste yourself.

The three new shades are formulated in the brand's beloved Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer Formula, which uses shock-resistant polymer technology to prevent it from chipping and bamboo extract to strengthen nails. Diamond powder makes the polish extra-bright and UV absorbers keep it from fading. You'll be left with a gel-like shine that lasts for up to 10 days.

As always, butter LONDON's polishes are cruelty-free, gluten- and paraben-free, 10-free, and vegan. The three shades to add to your at-home manicure kit ASAP, ahead.

