Since launching in 2014, Australian cool girl brand SIR The Label has offered three key categories: separates, intimates, and ready-to-wear (hence, its moniker). Still, the brand is not totally resistant to change — and its latest collection is here to prove it. Aligning perfectly with its existing library of endearing silhouettes, Sir The Label's Resort 2021 Collection is adding swimwear to its arsenal for the very first time. Though here in time for Australian summer, state-side shoppers have good reason to peruse the drop, too: each frock, skirt, and swimsuit brings the opportunity to get ahead of next season's biggest resort trends.

Launching on Oct. 13, the complete collection spans everything from bikinis to bucket bags, all soaked in prints that conjure feelings of peak summer. The Open Back gown features a waist-cinching tie that puts a spin on 2020's "midriff-flossing" trend. As is true for a few other styles, the dress can be shopped in a solid bright white; or, for a complementary look, there's a floral-trimmed version that ties in the collection's resident "Ambroise" pattern. You can relish the same contrasting trim look all throughout this drop: styles like the Paneled Bandeau swim set feature bordeaux accents, which make for a dynamic, eye-popping look.

In terms of swim, the silhouettes on hand are distinctly timeless, with something to suit everyone's unique sensibilities. The Balconette Bikini top offers a structured fit that molds to its wearer; whereas its string bikini offers ruched fabric that can be adjusted based on the wearer's desired level of coverage. There's also a trove of one-pieces, all with asymmetrical straps that bring shape to the enduring Speedo silhouette.

Founders Nikki Campbell and Sophie Coote first established the brand at age 24, both through a shared reverence for '70s-era fashion. Through SIR's three tentpole categories, the duo has infused aesthetic codes from the decade into contemporary wardrobes everywhere — including Kendall Jenner's. With tapestry-worthy brocade florals, floating frocks, and hip-hugging swim trunks, this drop packs a punch of nostalgia for the retro time period, all while hinting at excitement for the future.

Continue ahead to shop the best of the collection:

