If you ever find yourself in need of sartorial inspiration for styling your most classic, everyday pieces, look to Kate Middleton. In all of her years as the Duchess of Cambridge — which have been filled with appearances ranging from casual weekend outings to white-tie affairs — the royal has more than proven that she’s become a master of timeless style. But if you happened to notice Kate Middleton’s leopard-print skirt, you’ll see that she’s one to take to fashion’s biggest trends, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on Jan. 22 visiting the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales. And of course, she donned some of the biggest trends in fashion of the moment: animal print and knee-high boots. Sporting these two trends, Middleton wore the now-sold out Animal Print Skirt from Zara and paired it with a black turtleneck and suede knee-high boots, creating a cool, ‘70s-inspired ensemble. And to keep warm in the Welsh winter weather, she layered a long, double-breasted camel wool coat by Massimo Dutti — a designer that also counts Meghan Markle as a fan.

This isn’t the first time Middleton has worn a piece from an affordable brand like Zara. But naturally, when it’s a classic piece like this animal print midi skirt and a royal has worn it, it’s bound to sell out. However, if you’re eager to recreate her elevated ensemble for occasions like work or a more formal dinner with friends, there are still plenty of options on the market you can add to your wardrobe.

For a flowing option similar to the style that Middleton wore, wear the Elba Animal Print Silk Skirt from Lafayette 148 New York, which is available for $648. Wear it with a tall pair of boots like the Duchess, or for a more casual day, opt for classic white sneakers instead. Another timeless style is the Leopard-Print Stretch-Silk Skirt by GANNI, which is now on sale at 50 percent off for $185.

Anyone who loves the bohemian touch from the Western trend will obsess over Mango’s $99.99 Metallic-Thread Leopard-Print Skirt, which features a ruffle hem. Wear it with a Victorian-inspired blouse for the office or a simple tee on your days off. Looking for something you can wear for your next date night? You won’t go wrong with the $495 Lev Skirt from A.L.C. and minimalist-approved strappy sandals.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite leopard-print skirts on the market below.