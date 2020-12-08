A cursory look through Selena Gomez's style file will tell you that she's something of a fashion nonconformist. Whether donning a hoodie and knee-high boots or a suit and sneakers, the actor-singer (and now, beauty mogul) almost always does her own thing — and that includes while on set. Being that every look features some element of surprise, her wardrobe has become a welcome source of inspiration for those looking to liven up their own closets. Selena Gomez's red jumpsuit is offering a timely dose of winter outfit inspo, and it's styled with a few accessories that you'll never see coming.

On the heels of HBO's fashionable Manhattan-based show, The Undoing, Gomez is continuing upon the trend of on-screen, uptown sensibility with her role in Only Murders In The Building. Since stepping on set in the Upper West Side, she has sported a whole host of enviable looks — both in character and off the clock — and her red jumpsuit is the latest to draw attention. Past her lime green CDC-recommended face covering, Gomez wore a fire-hydrant-red boiler suit, a pragmatic piece that would seemingly meet its match with a sensible puffer and sneakers. But instead, Gomez went fashion-forward with a double-breasted teddy coat and a pair of trendy rain boots that rival Bottega Veneta's puddle style.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Not only do the surprising pairings work together, but the color story happens to be perfectly synced with the time of year. Festive reds, indulgent toffee hues and fluffy shearling all feel like a subtle ode to the holiday season, making it the ideal outfit to step out in for everything on your to-do list right now.

To get the look, opt for an oversized teddy coat like Burberry's, and tie in LF Markey's Danny boiler suit underneath. For footwear, Everlane's rain boots are a perfect dupe for Gomez's, and they're just $75. Keep warm with Comme Si's plush socks in heather gray. Consider finishing the look the Gomez way — with a simple gold pendant necklace and a punchy face mask. Browse all styles below.

