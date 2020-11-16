The holiday season is always about celebrating and spreading joy, but this year, the notion resonates that much more. While it’s not always an easy task holiday shopping for your entire list, in terms of clothing, many will probably agree this year (for once): cozy fashion gifts are the way to go. When gifting clothing or accessories, checking off the practicality box ensures they'll get a ton of wear out of their new piece. Between 40-degree weather and a new WFH normal, anything they can cozy into both in and outside of the house will make for an instant hit.

“Everyone deserves a little bit of TLC this year, and we can all appreciate the importance of comfy at-home moments,” Jaclyn Jones, Founder and Designer of small batch footwear brand Californians tells TZR. The label is inspired by the effortlessly cool style native to sunny California, but it's laying heavy on the shearling for the season. “With fashionable slippers making their way into streetwear and everyday fashion,” Jones says, “it's clear that comfort is the top trend of 2020.”

Like shearling, cashmere is another cozy fabric choice that often translates to a timeless item they’ll never want to take off. This year, the market boasts options that feel fresh and trend-centric, but not so much so that your gift won’t remain in your loved one's rotation for years to come. Everlane carries a few cashmere options at an entry-level price point, while Khaite has been famed for its luxurious cashmere offerings alongside its cult-favorite knit selection. As consumers dive into comfort-first fabric iterations of their favorite pieces for the fall and winter, anything from a cashmere turtleneck to trousers are on the table as viable options.

Other designers haven’t failed to meet the moment — brands such as Re Ona, Lovello Elizabeth, and Source Unknown are already familiar with serving up fashionably comfortable apparel — so much so that this may be your easiest holiday shopping mission yet. Ahead, here’s 21 cozy fashion gifts for your loved ones that will keep them smiling through the new year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cozy Gift: Lovello Elizabeth Dress

Surely, many people on your list are on the market for something simultaneously warm and cute, and Lovello Elizabeth's sweater dresses are a worthy option. They're made of a thick, cotton fabric comfortable enough for lounging in, and flexible enough for running around in, with an attached hoodie for added warmth.

Cozy Gift: Bandier Cashmere Shorts

Anyone still working from home will love spending the day in these warm, fitted shorts.

Cozy Gift: Californians Shearling Slippers

When gifting slippers, a pair that is both indoor and outdoor-approved offer twice the value. Jones says Californians' shearling slippers are designed with comfort and durability in mind, featuring both a shearling upper and footbed, and traction rubber outsoles.

Cozy Gift: COS Scarf

If you know someone who loves a bit of dramatics in their wardrobe, this part-scarf, part-cape from COS was made for them. It's throw-on-and-go quality offers instant elevation (and warmth) to a casual outfit.

Cozy Gift: Danielle Guizio Sweater

If anyone ever says sweaters can't be fun, show them this one from Danielle Guizo. It makes for a spot-on gift for anyone who loves an edgy, DIY appearance.

Cozy Gift: Everlane Sock Boot

Have an Everlane fan in your group? The brand's site is surely not short of cozy pieces they'll love, but this chic bootie is easily among the best options.

Cozy Gift: Fe Noel Robe

Your friends or family will be in for a treat (and some luxe lounging) with this Fe Noel robe. ICYMI, people are actually wearing pajamas outside these days, and styled as a kimono this robe will blend right in.

Cozy Gift: Lack Of Colour Terry Bucket Hat

The '90s style connoisseur on your gift list will gush over this terry cloth bucket hat.

Cozy Gift: Marni Mules

Marni's shearling mules come with a secure leather back strap, making them super functional for outside wear during the cooler months.

Cozy Gift: Marine Serre Gloves

Some people on your gift list may layer out of necessity, while others may layer for fun. That makes these Marine Serre gloves a match across the board.

Cozy Gift: Eleven Six Sweaters

The prepsters on your list will love the collar detail on this Eleven Six pullover.

Cozy Gift: Re Ona Cardigan

A warm, maxi length cardigan is a cardigan worth holding on to. Christina Abayomi, Co-Founder at Re Ona says customers are loving that they can both throw the brand's chenille cardigan on for errands, and wear it to cozy up on the couch.

Cozy Gift: Babaa Jumper

For that someone on your list who a little loves color in their wardrobe, Babaa's collection of wool jumpers will prove to be beyond comfortable, while adding some springy hues to their winter rotation.

Cozy Gift: Skims Velour Tanks

For the early aughts lover of the bunch, this tank from Skim's velour collection is probably already at the top of their list.

Cozy Gift: Sleeper Pajama Set

Anyone living in their pajamas right now deserves this sleek set from Sleeper.

Cozy Gift: BARRIE Cashmere Trousers

Cashmere trousers are as cozy as they sound, and an instantly chic alternative to sweatpants or joggers. Anything from Barrie's selection will send a thoughtful message to someone special this holiday season — the brand even carries cashmere styles inspired by actual suit pants.

Cozy Gift: Source Unknown Sweater

The trend-forward pal on your list can pair this sweater sleeve top with most anything. It's literally the gift that keeps on giving.

Cozy Gift: Brother Vellies Socks

A quality pair of socks are a no brainer for comfort-themed gifts, and would even make a great stocking stuffer. Brother Vellies' Cloud Socks are sold in 17 different colorways, leaving plenty of room to land on the perfect hue for anyone on your gift list.

Cozy Gift: The Frankie Shop's Knit Sets

Your friends and family will likely agree that the only thing better than a knit top or knit bottoms is the entire knit set.

Cozy Gift: The Elder Statesman Sweater

Not only super soft, The Elder Statesman sweaters come in fun, unique patterns — let some personality seep through your gifts this season.

Cozy Sets: Zara Knit Skirt

Those who've returned back to the work office will be excited to channel the comfort of loungewear through this knit skirt from Zara.