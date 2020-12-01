Selena Gomez' Affordable Sweats Set Is Surprisingly Easy To Style

By now, there's a chance that you may have started your holiday outfit research — and while your plans may be all but concrete, it's safe to say that having a comfy-cozy alternate on deck is a smart move. Whether you're celebrating with those in your household or virtually partaking in the festivities over Zoom, you'll want to keep things low-key and stress free. Luckily, Selena Gomez's affordable Lou & Grey lounge set just cemented a foolproof holiday outfit a few weeks early — and it's providing a cozy, affordable respite from dressed-up, splurge-y looks from years past.

On Dec. 1, the actor-turned-beauty mogul posted a festive selfie that nailed cozy holiday dressing. In front of her cheerful Christmas tree (and alongside her precious pup, Daisy), Gomez styled a mustard yellow lounge set with a delicate gold chain. Her set hails from LOFT sister brand, Lou & Grey's Holiday 2019 collection — thus, proving the label's timelessness year over year. While it's presently sold out, the brand has a near-dupe of the set that's in stock and on sale. On her feet, she called on an retro pair of black and white skate shoes — Puma's Suede Classic+ sneakers, which are perfect for pairing with winter whites or cozy monochrome sets like Gomez's.

Since the likelihood of holiday gatherings happening is somewhat uncertain, it's wise to have a bright, cozy set on hand — so that you can continue on with the merrymaking from your couch in style. Keep with Gomez's styling by tacking on a gold chain like hers, so that you're well-accessorized for Zoom holiday parties, too. The best part of it all: each piece retails for under $100, so you can rest assured that it won't break the bank while you're shopping for perfect holiday gifts.

Get her chic, affordable look ahead, with Jordan Road's Edie necklace and her very same Puma sneakers included.

