If anyone has taken the idea of the world as their runway to heart, it’s Sarah Jessica Parker. Whether it’s onscreen as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City or on the red carpet as herself, the actor has made it known that she’s not one to shy away from a bold look — and even when she’s in her off-duty mode, she still manages to stand out in the crowd. Decades of premieres, award shows, and other appearances have built up to some of Sarah Jessica Parker’s most iconic looks ever. And they’re clear proof that the Hollywood A-lister does not merely love fashion, but, when the opportunity presents itself, she defines it.

The 55-year-old actor and designer may be most known for her role as the fashion-forward columnist from SATC, but her penchant for statement-making fashion didn’t start there. In her earliest red carpet moments show a daring streak to her sartorial decisions, which has stayed with her throughout the years (especially when she’s attending the Met Gala). Of course, like anyone who spends years zeroing in on their style, there have been a handful of style evolutions — which include minimalist and maximalist outfits — in the actor’s wardrobe that have not gone undocumented. And if you take a quick scroll through her best looks yet, you’ll see that they’re only getting better as they come.

Scroll down to see SJP’s most iconic looks to date below.

1991 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In 1991, Parker showed her knack for bold fashion with a colorful beaded jacket and a metallic bra top, pairing it with red velvet trousers for the For The Boys premiere.

1997 Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images At times, it seemed as though the personality of Parker's iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, bled into her sartorial decisions. Case in point: the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, where she donned the DKNY "naked dress" that was also seen in the first season of Sex and the City.

2000 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Parker attended the 2000 Golden Globes — where she won an award for her performance in SATC — wearing a sparkling blush-hued gown by Richard Tyler.

2000 Jason Kirk/Hulton Archive/Getty Images For a bolder, more playful contrast, the actor sported a ballet-inspired feather dress by Oscar de la Renta for the 2000 Emmys, which felt like the high-fashion version of the tulle ensemble she wears in the opening credits of SATC.

2001 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Parker opted for another bold outfit when she went to the 2001 SAG Awards — where she won the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series — in a beaded bandeau top and flowing midi skirt.

2003 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003 the actor chose to wear a layered organza gown by Chanel Couture for the occasion, maintaining a trend of wearing pink to the awards show.

2004 Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The award-winning actor opted for a black ensemble at the 2004 Emmys, where she chose to wear a lace dress with a statement-making feathered skirt.

2006 Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Parker attended the 2006 Met Gala with friend and designer Lee Alexander McQueen, where the theme was AngloMania. The pair wore coordinated outfits featuring a bold and edgy tartan print.

2007 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For a more low-key appearance at the 2007 Links for Life Gala, Parker wore a fringed mini dress from Fendi, which felt reminiscent of the naked dress from nearly a decade before.

2008 Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In 2008, Parker made headlines when she attended the Sex and the City film premiere in London wearing a vibrant green dress with a coordinating fascinator hat.

2009 John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Parker turned to timeless awards show trends in 2009 when she wore a pale blue Dior Haute Couture for the Academy Awards in Dior Haute Couture.

2010 Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actor wore another fascinator for the premiere of Sex and the City 2 premiere in 2010 — this time though, she wore a gown from Alexander McQueen.

2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker cemented her status as one to look forward to at the Met Gala with this classic Oscar de la Renta dress from 2014.

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2015 Met Gala, she gave the world an outfit to look at when she wore an SJP x H&M dress along with a flame-inspired headpiece.