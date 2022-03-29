Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Outfit Feels Like A Look Carrie Would Wear

For the opening night of Plaza Suite, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a pink dress, which pulled style inspiration from the 1960s — and, perhaps, from Carrie Bradshaw’s own wardrobe. The Sex and the City actor wore said look to the Broadway show’s red carpet premiere on March 28 in New York City. (The play, which stars Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, is a revival of Neil Simon’s 1969 comedy.)

The ensemble was a two-piece set, composed of a blush-colored, crepe back satin dress and an embroidered tulle cape by Prabal Gurung. The actor wore the look with diamond drop earrings and strappy silver sandals. To finish the outfit, Parker’s hairstylist Serge Normant created a sculptural chignon bun to draw on an air of classic ‘60s fashion photography. “There’s something very old school about it, like it’s from a classic Avedon photograph,” Gurung told Vogue. “It’s glamorous, but it’s still graceful.”

While the look, to some degree, resembled the frothy gowns of the Swinging Sixties, it was also reminiscent of Carrie’s signature look — a white tulle skirt and ballerina-pink tank top — which Parker wore in the opening credits of the hit HBO series.

The understated shade and frothy, ultra femme fabric choice seems to be Parker’s preferred sartorial combination as of late. In February, she wore an ankle-length dress in blush to an event at the Empire State Building. And before that, she wore a gray evening gown with a pink tulle skirt by Oscar de la Renta’s Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia to the premiere of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That... If you loved that look, by the way, Parker’s exact dress from that night is on auction, so you have the chance to own the romantic piece. (The current bid is at $5,500 and all proceeds from the sale will go to UNICEF.)

(+) Gotham/GC Images (+) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As evidenced by the photos above, perhaps the actor’s style is converging with that of her character’s. After all, Carrie is prone to wearing more billowy clothing in her 50s, and failed to retire her tutu, as of Episode 4 of the reboot. Whatever the reason, one thing is certain: The aesthetic transcends time and cyclical fashion, which is why one can’t quite go wrong with it. So, it would perhaps be prudent to shop from a selection of SJP-inspired tulle gowns ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.