With all the thousands of nail polish shades in the world, it honestly seems impossible to choose one as a favorite. And even if you narrow it down to a color family as your go-to, there are still so many variations in shades, formulas, and finishes that selecting one — and sticking to it — can still feel like an overwhelming task. One person who clearly doesn't share that struggle, however? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who shared her favorite nail polish color on Rose Inc.'s Instagram Stories May 13 to the delight of the rest of the world who just can't seem to pick one themselves.

It's not an an arbitrary choice, either, so you can rest assured there are some solid reasons behind the selection of this go-to color. "I use OPI Bubble Bath," she explained in the Story in response to a question from a fan. "I pretty much choose this color every single time I get my nails done; it’s a really beautiful soft, pinky nude color. It’s opaque so it really gives the nails great coverage."

The $8.69 polish is so good, in fact, that Huntington-Whiteley wears it on both her fingers and toes, opting for different formulas for each to get the effect and longevity she wants. "I typically get gel polish just because I like them to last a little bit longer and then I use the nail polish on my toes," she went on to explain.

Aside from her stated reasons for choosing this simple shade, it makes sense that the model would make this a part of her constant rotation (for "about five years" now) considering her commitment to classic style in the rest of her makeup. "For me day to day, I really just want my makeup to look fresh, natural," she said in an earlier Story when asked her favorite makeup trends. "I want to feel like myself [and] I don't want to spend a lot of time doing it, so I tend to just stick to colors that I know work for me." Clearly, she has found that color for her nails.

And while the Rose Inc. founder and editor-in-chief may not be wearing the OPI shade at the moment — "Right now I am sans polish and have been for about two and a half months now; it’s kind of nice to let my nails strengthen again," she said — it seems she has no plans of retiring the polish for bare nails permanently. "I am looking forward to getting a mani/pedi as soon as lockdown is over," she continued. To which we say, *same.*