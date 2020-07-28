Now that a face mask has become a necessary addition to your daily wardrobe, you have the option to think of it two ways. You can opt for one that's printed and colorful — meant to catch your eye. Or, you can keep things simple with something a bit more sleek like Jennifer Lopez's go-to black face mask. The singer and actor has been spotted out lately in a style made of solid black fabric with adjustable head straps (aka no ties or ear loops). It's a neutral style that happens to go with whatever outfit you might wear it with. For Lopez, that means both athleisure and dressed up ensembles.

Following her 51st birthday on Jul. 24, the mom of 12-year-old twins continued to celebrate with her family in the Hamptons. Lopez and her family took to the sand to watch the sunset while practicing safe social distancing and mask-wearing. For the sweet moment, Lopez wore a pair of high-rise leggings in a cosmic print from Niyama Sol. The exclusive tight was made in collaboration with artist Lori Menna and its moisture-wicking fabric is highly praised for drying within minutes of being soaked. Grab the same pair for yourself for just $92. To finish off the cozy ensemble, she added a lavender knit sweater and accessorized with Last's chunky Sprint sneakers and a pair of Quay sunglasses.

Backgrid

Lopez has worn the same mask with a number of sporty outfits over her time in the Hamptons this past month. There was a green neon top and peacock feather leggings, a white tank and black leggings, and white leggings with a mint green sweatshirt. She also styled the mask with denim shorts and a tank and even a tweed Gucci skirt suit that she wore on her arrival in town.

Now that face masks are an official shopping category, designers are putting their own spin on the new necessity, making no shortage of stylish options. Lopez's $20 Katie May face mask comes in two sizes and a range of other colors if you're looking to expand your collection beyond basic black. If you're looking for a versatile style with a bit more personality you can also consider a black fabric with embroidery or ruffles to add a little texture. Ahead, you'll find a range of black masks that will fulfill whatever level of look you're looking for. And, since it's best to wash face masks between uses, having a few to rotate between isn't a bad idea. Inspired by Lopez's go-to mask, below shop nine black fabric masks that can be worn with anything.

