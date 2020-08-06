If you’re panicked by the emails starting to fill your inbox featuring new fall launches and overwhelmed by the general fact that autumn arrives next month, there’s hope. A recent peek at Rita Ora’s aqua nail polish is all the reassurance needed for holding onto this season's colors a little longer. Look at it this way: if there were a Groundhog's Day toward the end of summer, Ora's pedicure would be saying there's still six more weeks (which is pretty accurate, considering).

Reminding the world of how uplifting a good nail polish can be, the singer took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 6 to post a look that had summer written all over it. Most noticeably were her seasonally bright, aqua-colored toenails, a sign that the wine red and cocoa brown polishes of fall can be put on hold for awhile.

She stuck with a neutral palette for the rest of her look, rocking a gold bikini, stacks of jewelry, and a chic cream-colored bandana in her hair. She kept her makeup minimal with what appeared to be nothing more than a tinted lip balm and brow gel. This is one of several beauty moments Ora has been sharing with her fans the last few months, with her teal toes following a '70s-inspired hair refresh in late July and a bold red lip with contrasting liner back in May.

An influx of bright manis and pedis similar to Ora's have been going strong, working their way into August. Celebs continue to opt for vivid hues in different finishes on their hands and toes, as seen on Demi Lovato's bright red jelly engagement manicure and Kourtney Kardashian's hot pink holographic lacquer. Kylie Jenner also leaned in to bold shades, taking it a step further by working them into fun nail designs.

While summer can't be forced to stay, at least the trends can keep it around in spirit. Ahead, shop shades similar to Ora's for getting an attention-grabbing pedicure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.