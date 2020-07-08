If you've been keeping up with Kylie Jenner's trip to Amangiri via Instagram, know that you're not alone. The influencer-entrepreneur extraordinaire's picturesque content has been a breath of digital fresh art during quarantine. However, between the scenic vistas and stream of must-buy clothing (hello, Loudbrand Studios!), one seemingly simple pic most recently stole the show: Kylie Jenner's colorful nail art, which the star posted on the platform July 7.

Presented with an equally vibrant array of heart-shaped emojis as the caption, the post garnered more than 5 million likes on Instagram within 24 hours — an accomplishment, even in the Kardashian-Jenner sphere. You'll be able to understand right away why the post managed to catch the eye of scrolling fans, too, once you see it for yourself: Jenner's recent manicure sports not one, not two, but 10 unique nail art designs, mismatched yet somehow all perfectly coordinated.

The color story is expansive as well, varying between a lemon yellow, fluorescent orange, Matisse blue, and baby pink. Additionally, crisp black and white hues are incorporated in the form of two separate eye-shaped designs, found on Jenner's left thumb and right middle finger. It's a lot to take in, sure, but it undoubtedly works.

Why? Well, there is one theory: the dreamy, nearly nude base shade. The pinkish beige complements Jenner's skin tone to a T, and allows the eye-catching nail art all the space it needs to sing. And while you've undoubtedly picked up one or two pink or nude nail colors over the years, finding one that vanishes against your skin — for when you want to replicate Jenner's look at home — is trickier.

Ahead, five nail polish hues that'll act as a base for nail art, the next time you decide to try out a graphic manicure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.