The '70s was the best fashion and beauty era to be honest, which yes, is probably a controversial statement to some. Sure, it can be argued that the '60s, '80s, and '90s had numerous remarkable beauty trends, but prior to the bold, flashy neons and post Twiggy-esque eyeliner lay an era that perfectly mixed natural beauty and glam. Looks from the '70s were magnetic and celebrities of today are still drawn to its groovy appeal, which might be the reasoning behind Rita Ora's long blonde hair — the star's newest hair transformation, which is no doubt a nod to the decade.

While Ora has been rocking a balayage blonde bob the last few months, she posted an image of her new 'do to her feed on July 25. The look was a dramatic switch and threw it way back to the decade of disco. Her new locks took on a warm blonde color at her roots that were blended into waist-length platinum blonde extensions.

Celebrity hairstylist Rio Sreedharan was the creator who made the singer and actor's retro strands come to life. He curled her hair out and away from her face for a Farrah Fawcett-inspired effect and left the longest inner extensions, which came from Hair Rehab London, straightened. Sreedharan also hit reset on Ora's bangs, making them wispy and wavy with a bold center part.

To go with her hair, Ora's makeup artist Marie Bruce selected to fully line her eyes and do a copper-toned pink smoky eye. Bruce paired this with soft pink lipstick and a dewy finish from forehead to décolletage. To carry on the '70s vibe, Ora's outfit was comprised of a zebra print crop top, velvety high-waisted pants, and stark white sandals that contrasted against her bright teal toenail polish.

Despite her look being inspired by the '70s, it also happens to play into this summer's trends — and possibly even starts a new one. While blonde has always been an exceedingly popular summer color (this year especially), extensions aren't usually as common in the warmer months. Typically, people opt for shorter, lower maintenance bobs and lobs when it gets hot, making Ora's trendy color choice and trend-setting length super refreshing.