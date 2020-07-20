Given the restrictions on gatherings imposed by COVID-19, couples worldwide have been pivoting to private elopements and small, intimate celebrations. The latest to do so was none other than the Queen's granddaughter. On Jul. 17 at Windsor Castle, Princess Beatrice's "secret" wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's took place, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed — and royal fans are gushing. The princess planned to have a larger royal wedding, but had to change course when the pandemic altered the possibility of grand receptions.

Held in the company of 20 of their dearest, including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, the private ceremony was held at the The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. This news comes just shy of a year after their September 2019 engagement, which was solified by a bespoke, on-trend engagement ring by British jeweler Shaun Leane. Due to COVID-19, the couple had to postpone their wedding three separate times, before altogether cancelling large party set for May 29 in trade of a more intimate gathering.

According to a Royal reporter, images of the bride (also Prince Andrew's eldest daughter) and groom will be released on Saturday. We can't know for sure what the bride may have worn, but based on her tendency to experiment (whether layering on fringed black jackets or coordinating her velvet dress and shoes), royal style-watchers are betting it'll be bold. Until we're able to get eyes on the gown, we can dream of all the best past bridal looks from our favorite royals, including her sister, Princess Eugenie's 19th Century tiara and Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress.

