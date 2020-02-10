Penelope Cruz is just as much a breakout fashion star as she is a sought-after actor and she never disappoints when it comes to award-show style. That said, she's had a few iconic fashion moments in her many years in the industry, one being her blue tulle gown at the Oscars 20 years ago. And if you're tuning into this year's event, you'll notice that Penelope Cruz's Oscars Dress In 2020 looks so different than her gown 20 years ago.

At the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, the actress wowed in Chanel couture referenced from the Spring/Summer 1995 Haute Couture show. Designers remaking a classic, well-known gown is something you may have recently heard about. Yes, I'm talking about J.Lo breaking the internet last season at Fashion Week, where the celeb strolled down the runway in a remake of her renowned Versace "Jungle" Motif from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The stunning black Chanel Couture silk gown features a high-low front, allowing for a sneak peek of Cruz's simple black heels. The icing on the cake was the beautiful pearl belt and white detailing on the silky gown. Cruz never goes too over-the-top with her looks, which could be the reason she always looks so elegant.

Looking back 20 years ago, Cruz graced the red carpet in a lavish, silk icy blue Ralph Lauren gown with a tulle shawl layered over her shoulders. For her accessories, she opted for a simple diamond necklace paired with minimal stud earrings. And to finish off the ever-so-chic look, she held a glitzy clutch just large enough to carry a wallet and lipstick.

Throughout her impressive career, Cruz has been nominated for the Oscars three times. The first was in 2006 for Best Actress for her role in Volver. In 2008, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Christina Barcelona. And in 2009, Cruz received a nomination for her work in Nine.

What do the two aforementioned Oscar looks have in common, you ask? Cruz's sultry makeup. A standout feature in her beauty at both award shows is her '90s-inspired mauve lip. Her eyes keep an emphasis on black liner in both looks. (You can thank celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo for her ultra-glam makeup on Sun. night, by the way.)

Below, see how different, yet extravagant, the two gowns are for yourself.

Penelope Cruz At The 2000 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Penelope Cruz At The 2020 Oscars