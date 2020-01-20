Jennifer Aniston has been a long-time fixture on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her first nomination was all the way back in 1996 when she won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Friends. In 2020, not only did she win the award for Best Female Actor in a Drama for her role on The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards red carpet look, a clingy, white Christian Dior gown, is equally worthy of accolades. For over 20 years, Aniston has perfected the art of relaxed glamour on the carpet, and comparing her ensembles from 2000 and today, it's easy to see how Jen's sense of style has evolved over the decades — though her sartorial picks are so different.

Aniston's red carpet secret is that she keeps things simple and always toes the line between laid-back and sophisticated. This year at the Golden Globes, Aniston opted for a strapless black Dior gown and diamond necklaces. For the SAG Awards, Aniston pared things back, choosing a fitted white gown with a cowl neck with earrings from Fred Leighton. Still, the effect feels much fancier than the red carpets of the early aughts, before the rise of Instagram or ultra-famous celebrity stylists. In 1999, Aniston wore a tube top and low-slung skirt. In 2000, her ribbed column gown was stunning, but carried a more dressed-down feel than her red carpet appearances so far in 2020.

Aniston wasn't the only actor to forgo color on the carpet this year. Mille Bobbie Brown wore a white dress and pants by Louis Vuitton, Lili Reinhart chose a black and white Miu Miu gown, Lupita Nyong'o wore a monochromatic Louis Vuitton floral gown, while Christina Applegate chose one by Monique Lhuillier. But, Aniston stood out in the elegant simplicity of her ensemble.

Below, compare how Aniston's SAG Awards style has changed, evolved, and in some ways stayed the same over the last 20 years.

Jennifer Aniston At The 2000 SAG Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

At the SAG Awards in 2000, Aniston opted for a light brown ribbed halter-neck gown which she styled with a white clutch and scarf, bangles, and hoop earrings. Her signature beauty look is a center part, subtle makeup, and glowy, golden skin.

Jennifer Aniston At The 2020 SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At the SAG Awards in 2020, Aniston and stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth collaborated on a look that embodied a sophisticated version of Aniston's California-chic aesthetic. The dresses' fitted silhouette and cowl neck were nods to the early aughts, but the overall look still felt modern. She stuck to her signature beauty look — a central part and dewy skin — but her silky Christian Dior gown was the focal point for the evening, that is until she accepted her teal trophy.