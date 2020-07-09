It has been an exciting year so far for Pat McGrath Labs. It introduced its first-ever world ambassador (none other than the Naomi Campbell), hosted a master class, and released a new Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II eyeshadow palette, just to name a few. But the creation of Pat McGrath Labs' new Dark Star Mascara is the icing on the cake.

Available on July 14, you'll be able to find the new mascara for $30 on Pat McGrath Labs' website and at Sephora. If you've yet to try a Pat McGrath mascara, there's a chance you could be a drugstore loyalist (understandable), but speaking from personal experience, Pat McGrath Labs will very likely be the brand that makes you a believer in paying more for this product.

This is the brand's second mascara, following its FetishEYES formula, and features several differences, one of the most noticeable being the brush shape. Dark Star features an hourglass wand, to get mascara onto every lash, in comparison to FetishEYEs' stick-straight version. The new formula also has micro-fine crème pigments that are meant to lift, thicken, and define. While both aim to provide similar results, it seems Dark Star has a slight affinity toward volume, while FetishEYES' priority is catered a touch more toward length.

While you'll have to wait just a bit longer to get your hands on this formula yourself, the galaxy-inspired mascara already had a secret debut at the Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week shows of Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Chloé. The looks ranged from fresh-faced to extremely smoky, which cleverly showed just how versatile Dark Star can be.

The launch of the new mascara is also perfectly timed relative to the rest of the luxe makeup market. Pat McGrath Labs is the latest brand to tackle the uptick in interest toward bold, dramatic lashes. Brands, and their customers, have been pushing minimalism aside and opting for more graphic looks — many of which include noteworthy lashes. Earlier this year, Gucci dropped its Mascara L’Obscure, Marc Jacobs Beauty launched its Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara, and Huda Beauty's LEGIT Lashes graced the market, all giving the people what they want.

You can join the waitlist for the mascara now on Pat McGrath Labs' website.