The new norm of wearing face coverings in public has only intensified the importance of a thick, dramatic, look-at-me lash line. Eyes are gearing up to be summer 2020's standout feature — or, in many cases, the only feature left uncovered — and Marc Jacobs Beauty's new At Lash'd Mascara is about to make sure yours won't be ignored.

The obsession surrounding Gucci Beauty's Mascara L'Obscur, Huda Beauty's LEGIT Lashes, and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara — all launched within the past few months — makes one thing clear about the current state of eye makeup: the more intense, the better. Following a brief lag in the demand for eye makeup, a direct result of stay-home culture, people are beginning to pick up their palettes, pencils, and wands again, and they're favoring big, bold looks.

In addition to the sudden emergence of ultra-bright eyeshadows and geometric liner, there's also been a recent uptick in dramatic mascaras at both supply and demand levels. People want their lashes to be more in-your-face than ever and the aforementioned mascara launches have delivered. Marc Jacobs Beauty is the latest to jump on the trend.

The mastermind behind everyone's favorite Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara has just introduced a new formula, At Lash'd.

"When we were developing At Lash'd Mascara, I referenced iconic images of women with very long eyelashes, and some of these of course were created with false eyelashes," Marc Jacobs said in a press release. "A day version of that, that doesn't involve a false eyelash, is what we've achieved with At Lash'd."

The fashion and beauty mogul said "spidery" lashes (perhaps in the style of a '60s-era Twiggy) were the overarching inspiration behind the new formula, which he showcased with Rocky Horror Picture Show-like shadow in one of his recent Instagram "Too-torials."

At Lash'd Lengthening and Curling Mascara addresses length, volume, curl, and, of course, definition. It's made with conditioners like biotin peptide and provitamin B5, is vegan, and flake- and smudge-resistant. It's joined in Marc Jacobs Beauty's summer 2020 collection by the limited-edition Eye-conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette in Extravagance! and five shades of the Highliner Gel Eye Crayon.

