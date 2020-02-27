"The Chloe girl isn't just one girl," makeup artist Pat McGrath told TZR backstage at Chloe's Fall/Winter 2020 show in Paris. "Lots of women from all walks of life wear Chloe." So it only made sense that the hair and makeup at the label's show, which was held in Paris on Feb. 27, celebrate the individuality of women. "[Natacha Ramsay-Levi] wanted the models to be authentic to their character," McGrath said. "She wanted the beauty look to bring out their best selves."

And that's exactly what McGrath and Guido Palau, Global Creative Director of Redken, created in the beauty look — what McGrath called "the distinction of undefined femininity." Models were given a handful of looks, from no-makeup makeup and braids to ombré lips and low knots, depending on their own individual style. The result was a chic hodgepodge of looks that allowed the audience to see themselves in the tailored silhouettes that came down the runway.

For all of the models, McGrath used her suite of Skin Fetish base products: her Sublime Perfection Primer, Foundation, Powder, and Concealer. She also used her cult-favorite Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo to add luminous highlighter. "Highlighter is always very important," McGrath said.

IMAXtree.

But that's where the similarities ended with the makeup. On a handful of models, McGrath created a soft smoky eye. She blended on her Ultimate Taupe and Substance from her Mothership I: Subliminal palette, and then defined the eyes with her Blk Coffee PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil. A few coats of her Fetisheyes mascara finished the look.

There was also an ombre lip, created with a mix of McGrath's MatteTrance Lipsticks in McMenamy and Guinevere.

Other models were made up in the opposite way — no eye shadow, no eyeliner, and no lipstick. The only product? A generous swipe of McGrath's Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Clear.

IMAXtree.

That variety extended to the hair, where Palau created an army of individual styles — everything from low, center-parted knots to swingy shag styles. Women with natural textures were given braids, or their textures were left alone. "We actually asked the girls how they like their hair and then went from there," Palau told TZR. "It's all about the girls feeling their most beautiful."

He did rely on some hero products, though — specifically Redken's Extreme Play Safe Leave-In Treatment, Frizz Dismiss Leave-In Cream, and Triple Take 32 Hairspray.

IMAXtree.

Palau actually used the hairspray to create the helmet-like shape that some of the women wore. "We layered it throughout the hair to keep [the hair] head-shaped," he explained. "We wanted it to look natural, but how do you make real hair look a little different?" The answer, it turns out, is layers of hairspray.

"This woman is free to be who she really is while preserving the authenticity of her character," McGrath said. What's not to love about that?