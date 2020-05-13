Lash extension loyalists are certainly dreaming of the day they can head back in and get their lashes filled, but TBH, quarantine or not, falsies are an expensive habit to maintain. Sure, there are plenty of options out there that tout their ability to replace your hour-long appointments, but no DIY glue-on lashes or voluminous mascaras have really come close, until very recently. The launch of Huda Beauty LEGIT Lashes is a breakthrough in the world of tube mascaras, most notably because it's not just one brush and one formula; no — it's two brushes and two formulas in one bottle.

Available starting on May 20 at Hudabeauty.com and Sephora.com, the brand's first-ever mascara, LEGIT Lashes ($27), isn't your classic tube of lash goop. "We wanted to develop the ultimate mascara that would create dramatic volume, length, and curl on a daily basis," says Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, in an email to The Zoe Report. "I have tried just about every mascara and have also been testing tons of formulas for about five years now and I quickly realized that the only way to achieve falsie-looking real lashes is to use two formulas. As a lash brand that started with falsies, those were obviously the benchmark and when we figured out you needed two formulas, we decided to make it a dual-ended product."

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

The entire tube is a lash-lengthening machine — in fact, TZR's Shopping News Editor Anna Buckman says no mascara has ever made her lashes look this long and full. On one end (dubbed Volume) is an hourglass-shaped brush brush with petal bristles and a formula that features "low-gravity" fibers, which means you can layer on several coats without your lashes feeling heavy. The reverse end (dubbed Length & Curl) holds a curved brush and a formula laden with 5-millimeter length fibers that cling to and replicate the look of your natural lashes when you swipe it on.

It's precise and specific, which is why Kattan refused to settle for a a one-size-fits-all mindset when developing the brushes and formulas. "In creating a good product, you have to think about all of the parts working together. A formula is just a good formula, but without the right applicator it doesn’t reach its full potential," she says.

While new colors and a waterproof version aren't yet available, they're very much a possibility in the future, according to Kattan. In the meantime, lash enthusiasts can skip the glue and use the new jet-black mascara to hold them over until the lockdown lifts — but the results may be convincing enough to forgo extensions after the fact.